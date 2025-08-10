What Kind of Leadership Does QB John Mateer Bring to Oklahoma?
NORMAN — John Mateer hasn’t yet played a game for Oklahoma, but he’s already a household name around Norman.
The quarterback, who transferred to OU from Washington State in December, threw for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions as the Cougars’ starting quarterback in 2024. Mateer currently has the 11th-best preseason Heisman odds at plus-2500 and has been named to the Maxwell, Walter Camp and Davey O’Brien watch lists.
After the Sooners struggled so mightily through the air in 2024, OU fans hope Mateer is someone who can lead the offense back to what it was when Baker Mayfield, CeeDee Lamb and Kyler Murray headlined it.
Sooner fans already know about the talent that Mateer brings — but they might not be familiar with his leadership style.
“Every day he just reminds me I got to up my game,” OU wide receiver Isaiah Sategna said. “He’s one of those people that makes everyone around him better. He’s a great guy.”
On-field vs. off-field leadership
Defensive end R Mason Thomas was one of three players who represented OU at SEC Media Days in Atlanta on July 16, along with Mateer and safety Robert Spears-Jennings.
In addition to the numerous hours that Thomas spent on the same field as Mateer in the spring, he got a full day to spend with the Sooners’ new quarterback there.
Thomas said that Mateer’s off-the-field wit has allowed him to mesh with the team quickly.
“Our interactions are funny,” Thomas said in Atlanta. “He likes to goof around all the time. Especially on the plane ride here, we were just laughing on the plane. He'll say, like, random things at random times, but he knows what to say.”
Humor and light-heartedness are things that Mateer sees as ice breakers — ones that have allowed him to build rapport with his new teammates.
“I've been known to cross some borders… get a little edgy here and there,” Mateer said. “You can't lead people you don't know. They're not going to trust you if they don't know you. That was super important to me.”
But on the field, Mateer has a killer mentality.
Wide receiver Keontez Lewis, who transferred to OU after playing for Southern Illinois in 2024, said Mateer’s competitiveness is unparalleled and has made the offense more fiery.
“He's a dog, man,” Lewis said. “It's great having a quarterback that goes out there with a little nastiness to him. You feed off the energy. If the quarterback brings that energy, I feel like the whole team is gonna go.”
Continuing to develop
Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle also came to OU from Washington State after the 2024 season and has known Mateer longer than anyone else at Oklahoma.
Arbuckle joined WSU’s staff in 2023, Mateer’s redshirt freshman season when he attempted only 17 passes and backed up Cam Ward, the eventual No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft who finished his college career at Miami.
Arbuckle has seen Mateer’s development from backup to starter to preseason Heisman candidate at an SEC school. And the offensive coordinator believes Mateer is perfect for OU’s culture.
“He has a way of galvanizing the people around him to push towards a common goal, to pull the rope in the same direction,” Arbuckle said. “He’s smart, he’s intentional, he has a great spirit about him that guides not only the offense, but as coach alluded to, guys on defense, our kickers, our deep snappers, our coaches, they draw to him.”
Mateer admitted that becoming an immediate leader at OU wasn’t easy. He spent the first three years of his college career in a different system, and Arbuckle is the only familiar face in Norman.
The key for Mateer was getting out of his comfort zone.
“Trying to build relationships, put myself in uncomfortable situations, that's been really good,” Mateer said. “The guys seem to respect me and I appreciate that so much. That's all you can ask for when you come in as a new guy. You just want to earn everybody's respect, and I hope I've done that, and it should lead us to good places.”