Blue-Chip DE Prospect Uhila Wolfgramm Loves Oklahoma’s ‘Family’ Atmosphere

NORMAN — Unexpectedly, Oklahoma’s recruiting territory has expanded into Utah.

In the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Sooners signed two players — quarterback Jett Niu and offensive lineman Darius Afalava — from the Beehive State. One of their 2026 commits, edge rusher Krew Jones, is a native of Orem, UT.

Now, OU is looking to add another Utahn to its 2026 class: defensive end Uhila Wolfgramm.

Wolfgramm is a consensus 4-star recruit from Spanish Fork, UT. Listed at 6-3 and 245 pounds, Wolfgramm is ranked as the No. 382 overall prospect and the No. 32 edge rusher from the Class of 2027.

The defensive end took an official visit to Oklahoma from May 29 to May 31. He went on that visit alongside Jones and Bode Sparrow, a 4-star athlete prospect who also hails from Utah.

“Oklahoma was great,” Wolfgramm told Sooners On SI. “Having an opportunity to be there with other boys from Utah made it even more special.”

There are plenty of options closer in proximity to Wolfgramm — and he hasn’t ruled those out.

He also holds offers from BYU, Utah, Cal and UCLA. Wolfgramm has already taken official visits to UCLA and Cal this summer, and he has trips to Utah and BYU planned over the next couple of weeks.

Far away from the Rocky Mountains or the West Coast, Oklahoma is the outlier of Wolfgramm’s interests. But he said the Sooners’ welcoming, blue-collar environment has made them a top contender for his recruitment.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

“What appeals to me about Oklahoma is how family-oriented they are,” Wolfgramm said. “The times I went there, I felt at home. That starts with the staff, the players they have and the players they bring in.

“Oklahoma doesn’t just offer anybody. They offer like-minded people and that’s what makes it special.”

In addition to OU’s program culture, Wolfgramm is well aware of how steadily the Sooners’ defense has improved under coach Brent Venables.

Last year, Oklahoma ranked first in the SEC in scoring defense (15.2 points allowed per game), total defense (272.5 yards allowed per game) and sacks (45).

According to Wolfgramm, Venables’ defensive genius has stood out every time he’s interacted with the coach.

“He’s had success everywhere he’s been,” Wolfgramm said. “Having an opportunity to be coached by somebody like him and his staff is definitely one of a kind.”

As smart of a defensive mind as Venables is, it takes quality players to build an elite defense — and the Sooners definitely have those on the defensive line.

On the edge, Taylor Wein, Adepoju Adebawore and Danny Okoye will bring significant experience and production to the line in 2026. And on the interior, David Stone and Jayden Jackson will both enter their junior seasons with notable NFL upside.

Wolfgramm has gotten the chance to know each of those players, as well as everybody else on Oklahoma’s defensive line, during his visits to Norman.

“They all have a special connection to each other, and they all hang out with each other,” Wolfgramm said. “They were all accepting of me, and they made it easy to feel comfortable.”

Wolfgramm will take his final official visit — to BYU — on June 19. After that, the edge rusher prospect believes he’ll have better clarity on where he wants to play college football.

“I want to finish up my visits and then sit down with my family to see what the best place would be for me — where I can develop as a player and, more importantly, as a person,” Wolfgramm said.