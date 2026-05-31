Oklahoma's Full 2026 Recruiting Class has now Arrived on Campus

All 25 members of the Sooners’ 2026 recruiting class have now arrived.

OU’s three signees who didn’t enroll in January — defensive back Lebron Bauer, wide receiver Xavier Okwufulueze and edge rusher Daniel Norman — arrived on campus late last week.

Bauer, from Allen, TX, was a consensus 3-star prospect. He was Oklahoma’s final signee from the Class of 2026, as he committed and signed on Feb. 4.

As a senior at Allen High School, Bauer logged five interceptions, helping the school finish 14-1 and reach the Texas 6A Division I state semifinals.

Okwufulueze was also a 3-star prospect, and he hails from Owasso, OK. As a senior at Rejoice Christian Academy in 2025, he registered 894 yards and 13 touchdowns on 43 receptions.

He also had offers from Arkansas and Oklahoma State, but he chose to sign with the Sooners.

Also a 3-star recruit, Norman was ranked as the No. 58 edge rusher in the 2026 class by Rivals. He notched 53 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and eight sacks during his senior year at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Hollywood, FL

LSU, Miami and Penn State are other schools that pursued Norman during his recruitment.

Edge rusher commit posts from official visit

Krew Jones, a defensive end from Orem, UT, who pledged with the Sooners on Nov. 29, took an official visit to Oklahoma this weekend.

He posed for a photo with both OU coach Brent Venables and defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis while there.

TEAM 133 🧬 EDGEMEN pic.twitter.com/7IQoP3mqWI — KREW JONES (@KrewJones1) May 30, 2026

Jones stands 6-5 and weighs 233 pounds. He is the No. 148 overall player from the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, and he is a consensus 4-star recruit.

As a junior at Ridgeline High School in 2025, Jones compiled 80 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, four pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

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Jones is also trying to help bring another Utah-based edge rusher to Norman.

Uhila Wolfgramm of Spanish Fork, UT, also took an OU official visit this weekend. The two edge rushers from the state posted a video from their official visit on X (formerly Twitter).

Wolfgramm is another consensus 4-star recruit. In eight games for Maple Mountain High School in 2025, Wolfgramm logged 36 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Arizona DL to visit in June

Yahzeen Zion, a defensive lineman from Goodyear, AZ, will take an official visit to Oklahoma on June 12, per a report from Rivals’ Brandon Huffman.

NEW: Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge defensive lineman Yahzeen Zion has his official visit schedule locked in.



And the 4-star DL has plans to hit four of his top five schools.



The visits start this week and continue the following three weekends.



More: https://t.co/6k3pK1K9GZ pic.twitter.com/6B6S60SfqM — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) May 27, 2026

Listed at 6-4 and 265, Zion is ranked as the No. 83 defensive lineman from the Class of 2027, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Zion also plans to take official visits to Florida, Wisconsin and LSU, according to Huffman’s report.

Zion plays high school football at Desert Edge High School, and he is teammates with OU cornerback commit Mikyal Davis.