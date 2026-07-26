Oklahoma Projected to Land Trio of Prospects from Class of 2028

The Sooners still have a few months to put a bow on their 2027 recruiting class, and evidently, they’re also generating momentum with recruits from the 2028 cycle.

Three prospects from the class received predictions to land at Oklahoma over the last week.

One of those is athlete Kamieon Compton-Nero, who hails from Owasso, OK. Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman forecasts Compton-Nero to land at OU.

New #Sooners On3 🏈 Predictions



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 2028 ATH Kamieon Compton-Nero

📏 6’3” / 187 lbs

🏫 Owasso HS (Owasso, OK)

🎚️ 65

✍️ By Sam Spiegelman

🎤⬇️ National Recruiting Analyst



Profile: https://t.co/RPzk9DCqzh#OUDNA28 pic.twitter.com/hAxiYC9YGh — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) July 22, 2026

A consensus 4-star recruit, Compton-Nero is ranked as the No. 49 overall player from the Class of 2028 in 247Sports’ composite rankings. He stands 6-3 and weighs 185 pounds.

As a sophomore at Rejoice Christian School, Compton-Nero recorded 95 tackles, five interceptions and three pick-sixes. While the Sooners are recruiting Compton-Nero to play safety, he also starred on offense for the school, ending the year with 3,300 all-purpose yards and 46 total touchdowns.

Compton-Nero has already taken a handful of unofficial visits to Norman, and he has also collected offers from Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and Notre Dame.

Spiegelman also predicts that 2028 running back Jayshawn Mitchell will commit to Oklahoma.

New #Sooners On3 🏈 Prediction



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 2028 RB Jayshawn Mitchell

📏 5'11” / 195 lbs

🏫 William J. Brennan HS (San Antonio, TX)

🎚️ 65

✍️ By Sam Spiegelman

🎤⬇️ National Recruiting Analyst



Profile: https://t.co/B2wXg4Vi2E #OUDNA28 pic.twitter.com/jozBr4Yn6P — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) July 22, 2026

Mitchell is another consensus 4-star player. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 169 overall prospect and the No. 10 running back from the 2028 class.

During his sophomore year at San Antonio Brennan High School, Mitchell rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns while also catching 27 passes for 609 yards and eight touchdowns.

Mitchell attended one of the Brent Venables Football Camps during June, and he subsequently earned an offer from the Sooners. Other major schools that have offered Mitchell include Penn State, Notre Dame, Florida State, Oregon, Ohio State and Texas.

Mitchell's potential addition would be massive for the Sooners' future at running back. OU previously held a commitment from 2028 tailback Micah Rhodes — another blue-chip player — but he backed out of his pledge in April. The Sooners currently have two running backs, Keldrid Ben and Jakoby Dixon, committed from the 2027 cycle.

Finally, Josh McCuistion of Sooner Scoop logged a prediction for OU to land offensive lineman Gavin Wilson of Bixby, OK.

New #Sooners On3 🏈 Prediction



⭐️⭐️⭐️ 2028 OL Gavin Wilson

📏 6’2” / 255 lbs

🏫 Bixby HS (Bixby, OK)

🎚️ 75

✍️ By Josh McCuistion

🎤⬇️ Oklahoma Recruiting Editor



Profile: https://t.co/QCEVm7eY31 #OUDNA28 pic.twitter.com/wonAO46nEF — Covered Wagons Recruiting (@OUCrystalBall) July 23, 2026

Wilson is listed at 6-2 and 266 pounds. He is ranked as a 3-star recruit by Rivals, while 247Sports has him unranked.

Wilson started at offensive tackle for Bixby High School as a sophomore in 2025. He helped the Spartans win the Oklahoma Class 6A-1 championship.

Even though Wilson isn’t a blue-chip prospect, he has already caught the attention of several major programs in addition to Oklahoma. He also holds offers from Missouri, LSU, Kansas State, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Oregon.

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