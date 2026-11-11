Breaking Down How Oklahoma's Offense Changed in Game 1 Under Jason Witten

NORMAN — Ole Miss coach Pete Golding is in a unique position to evaluate Oklahoma’s offense in the wake of Jason Witten taking over as the Sooners’ interim offensive coordinator.

Golding was the Rebels’ defensive coordinator last season when the Rebels beat OU 34-26 in Norman, then has evaluated the Sooners’ offense this season as he prepares to face Brent Venables’ team at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The difference in Oklahoma’s offense under Witten vs. what it looked like under Ben Arbuckle centers on John Mateer, Golding said.

“I think some of the post-snap RPO game has been eliminated a little bit,” Golding said during his Monday press conference. “Some of that decision-making process for the quarterback. They still have RPOs. I think a lot of them are, you know, pre-snap box generated based on numbers and free access and things like that. I think a lot of the run schemes are similar or the same.”

Mateer certainly looked more comfortable in his decision-making against Florida, going 21 of 33 for 207 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and running for a season-high 54 yards.

Making the reads pre-snap vs. after the snap played a role in Mateer’s expanded presence in the running game but it wasn’t all of the reason.

“I think they’re trying to get the quarterback’s legs going a little more than before,” Golding said. They’ve always had some quarterback designed runs, but it felt like that was more of an emphasis in the Florida game.

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Mateer’s running ability hasn’t been showcased much this season outside of the Michigan game before the change at offensive coordinator.

Last season, Mateer ran for more than 50 yards four times and scored eight rushing touchdowns.

Before last week’s win, Mateer had rushed for just 147 yards this season. He has yet to score a rushing touchdown.

That shift to the quarterback run game makes it more difficult for defenses to attack the Sooners, Golding said.

“Being a little more specific in the run game based on formation, a little more alternative with a shift and a motion, which has kind of been the theme against us anyway,” Golding said.

Mateer has also gone three consecutive games with throwing an interception for the first time since joining the Sooners. Mateer had thrown seven interceptions during Oklahoma’s first six games.

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