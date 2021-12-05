CORRECTION: Georgia DC Dan Lanning in the Mix, but No OU Coaching Decision Yet

EDITOR'S NOTE: Earlier Saturday night, SI Sooners inadvertently published a story reporting that Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning was being hired as the next head football coach at the University of Oklahoma. As of 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, Oklahoma has not named its new head coach. SI Sooners regrets the error.

Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is among a handful of candidates believed to be subject of a hiring search as Oklahoma's next head coach.

OU athletic director Joe Castiglione hasn't commented on the search and is famously secretive any time he needs to hire a coach.

Earlier in the week, SI Sooners learned from multiple sources that Lanning is one of four or five leading candidates to replace Lincoln Riley, who left unexpectedly last Sunday to take the post at USC.

Lanning, 35, led the nation's top defense this season as the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs finished the regular season undefeated. Georgia was upset Saturday afternoon in Atlanta by No. 3 Alabama.