BREAKING: Oklahoma WR Theo Wease Suffers Injury in Practice

Wease started all 11 games in 2020, catching 37 passes for 530 yards and four touchdowns.

No. 2-ranked Oklahoma has suffered a setback as the Sooners prepare to open the season Saturday against Tulane.

Junior wide receiver Theo Wease has a sustained a lower body injury that is expected sideline him for at least a few weeks, sources have told SI Sooners.

The exact location and severity of the injury is yet to be confirmed. A source says Wease is awaiting results from the usual battery of MRI and X-ray exams.

Wease, a former 5-star recruit from Allen, TX, missed the OU spring game this year due to a leg injury. He watched the game with his leg in a brace and supported on a scooter.

“I definitely feel the best I’ve ever felt going into camp,” Wease said after the first week of training camp. “I feel 100 percent with everything. I’m excited.”

Coach Lincoln Riley said at Big 12 Media Days that Wease had bounced back nicely.

“He’s had a really good summer," Riley said on July 14. "Just got cleared up probably two weeks ago, so he’s full-go now. And he honestly looks as explosive as he ever has, if not more."

While the Sooners’ receiver room is one of the deepest on the roster, losing Wease — for however long it winds up being — is certainly a sizable blow of a player who looked poised for a breakout season.

In 11 games last year, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Wease caught 37 passes for 530 yards and four touchdowns. In year two with quarterback Spencer Rattler, there was a strong belief he was going to build on that into a big year.

Oklahoma still has a plethora of receiving talent with Jadon Haselwood, Marvin Mims and Mike Woods the presumptive top-three options. Behind them is more talent in Drake Stoops, Mario Williams and Cody Jackson, among others.

The talent is there to absorb this blow, but it is certainly another disappointing setback for a Sooners team that has high aspirations for 2021.

