Skip to main content

Brent Venables Didn't Like Oklahoma's Poor Practice, But Did Enjoy Saturday's Scrimmage

Both players and coaches, Venables said, failed to reach "the standard" in a recent practice, but the team bounced back and had a productive live scrimmage.

Brent Venables is certainly rushing through a list of “firsts” in his inaugural season as Oklahoma’s head coach.

Last week was his first crisis in Cale Gundy. Then came his first major injury in linebacker T.D. Roof.

Venables also recently experienced his first bad practice. He didn’t like that one much, either.

“There’s one day that we really identified that that’s not the standard,” Venables said Tuesday in Norman after practice. “Didn’t feel like coaches or players came ready to practice — and we can’t have those days.

“But we did, and I’ve really felt like we took accountability and responded and came back and have had two excellent days over the last couple of days. Emotion. Energy. Attention to detail. Physicality.”

Saturday, the Sooners held a major scrimmage. Venables said he thinks “we’re on time” as far as adhering to the team’s progress according to the schedule he laid out.

“Certainly not ready to play,” Venables said. “But our guys, there was good and bad both ways, give and take.

“Offense had some success. I liked how our backs ran the ball, how they caught it out in space. Quarterbacks ran the system. Played within the system. Did a really nice job of making good decisions with the football. Made some competitive, tough plays at wideout and tight end.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Defensively, thought we played with good effort. For the most part, structurally we’re in good position. Again, we had some excellent plays, got some big hits and some big stops.”

But that bad practice — although the team has responded well in their opportunities since — doesn’t sit well with Venables.

“Guys understand you have to practice hard to play hard, and you’ve got to practice physical to play physical,” he said. “You’ve got to be in a lot of competitive situations in order for you to feel comfortable on game day. So we’re trying to paint all the situations.

“And then over the next several days, it’s going to be critical that we continue to expose our guys to those situations.”

Venables said the practices would get harder as the team transitions training camp from the practice fields adjacent to the Barry Switzer Center to the larger, more spacious rugby fields across from Lloyd Noble Center.

Venables said last week the coming 10 days would be the most demanding of the season. They have been, and that explains the poor practice.

Explains it. But doesn’t justify it. So the Sooners got a lot done in Saturday’s scrimmage.

“We’ve got to be stronger, better, more tough and physical,” he said. “We had a few guys that were out on both sides of the ball, but I thought that the guys that stepped in did a nice job and got a gazillion things that we’re working to get better at in every way from pad level to forced angles to the ball to pre-snap awareness by the offensive line to post-snap penalties, how to control emotions.”

8-16-22 Brent Venables
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Media Session

By Josh Callaway2 hours ago
T.D. Roof 4
Football

Oklahoma LB T.D. Roof Out With Biceps Injury

By John E. Hoover3 hours ago
FB - Drake Stoops
Football

Photo Gallery: Oklahoma Sooners Aug. 16 Football Practice

By Ryan Chapman4 hours ago
8-16 OU Practice
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Fall Camp Practice Highlights

By Josh Callaway5 hours ago
1-UTEP
Football

Oklahoma 2022 Schedule Preview: Get to Know the UTEP Miners

By Ross Lovelace9 hours ago
Jacobe Johnson
Football

Jacobe Johnson's Patience Was Rewarded With His Oklahoma Commitment

By Ryan ChapmanAug 15, 2022 4:00 PM EDT
Generic-TR - football
Football

Oklahoma Debuts at No. 9 in AP Top 25

By John E. HooverAug 15, 2022 12:07 PM EDT
Jake Taylor
Football

Oklahoma's Freshman Offensive Line Trio Biding Time Ahead of the 2022 Season

By Ryan ChapmanAug 15, 2022 8:00 AM EDT