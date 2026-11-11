'Brent Venables is not on the Hot Seat': Regents Chair Gives Oklahoma Coach a Vote of Confidence

NORMAN — There wasn’t much in the way of agenda items concerning Oklahoma athletics at Wednesday’s OU Board of Regents agenda.

About the only items were contract reviews for baseball coach Skip Johnson, women’s gymnastics coach K.J. Kindler and the formal action on the termination of offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.

But OU Regents Chair Rick Nagel started the meeting with a notable statement.

“The board doesn’t typically comment much on what’s going on in the athletic department,” Nagel said. “That’s maybe a smart thing. But I want to say this … Brent Venables is not on the hot seat.”

There has been plenty of consternation over the Sooners extending Venables’ contract last summer, especially in light of the rocky season this fall.

Oklahoma is 5-4 overall and 3-3 in SEC play entering Saturday’s 3:15 p.m. game against No. 19 Ole Miss at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

But though the season has already led to the firing of Arbuckle, Nagel shut down any thought that Venables might be on the hot seat as well.

“I just feel like there’s been too much noise around the football program,” Nagel said after the meeting. “I’d like to remind everybody, the University of Oklahoma’s a big place; athletics is less than 10% of our total operation. I realize it’s the front door to the university; it gets a disproportionate amount of press. But I felt it was time to just kind of quiet it down. There’s been so much negativity out there, but there’s not any negativity here. It’s just important (that) everybody knows that we are fully behind our coach, we support the decisions that he’s making, and we think we’ve got the right team to build an incredibly successful program around for years to come.”

OU President Joe Harroz said last week’s 23-7 win over Florida was evidence the confidence in Venables is well-placed.

“We know we have the right head coach,” Harroz said. “We love where it’s going. We saw the culture he’s building and the impact it had on the field last week.”

Athletic director Roger Denny expressed similar sentiments — not just from the game but in the decision to fire Arbuckle and the aftermath of that decision.

“Watching Brent go through an incredibly hard decision and lead that staff and that team through last week is — again, when we tell you guys that the culture in that building matters to us, that was a week where it was on display more than ever before,” Denny said. “I thought he handled it incredibly well. Both, like I said, with the staff and with the locker room.”

Harroz was asked directly what it was about Venables that gave him that confidence.

“We know it’s not going to be an uncapped environment forever,” Harroz said. “His ability to recruit is elite. Having a culture matters fundamentally, and so while there’s volatility right now for every team, OU is not unique in that regard, we’re going through a period that is truly unprecedented and not sustainable. And so when you look at this trend line, how we’re getting through it, the talent of this coach and his ability to move us forward and the power of someone that knows your culture and can create stability during these times, and I would say, finally, the growth mindset he has shown.”

Harroz pointed out Venables’ willingness to change the structure of the Sooners’ football hierarchy with the addition of general manager Jim Nagy as evidence of that last point.

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“Calcified coaches will not do well,” Harroz said.

The Sooners are 34-27 under Venables in nearly five seasons. They made the College Football Playoff last season but also have a pair of 6-7 finishes and have yet to win a bowl under Venables.

The Protect College Sports Act, which passed the Senate in late September with 77 votes, is the latest effort to put guardrails on what has been a chaotic time in college athletics with the implementation of name, image, and likeness opportunities, revenue sharing and more.

But with sweeping changes coming after mid-term elections, it’s unlikely the bill advances during the lame-duck session and its prospects for passage beyond that are murky at best.

Denny is still fairly new on the job, starting around the same time that new interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten was hired as tight ends coach.

The two were on a trip together shortly after their arrivals and Denny said he was quickly struck by the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

“From that moment on, I’ve been incredibly impressed,” Denny said. “He’s a pro and the way he approaches his daily work and now seeing the role expand the way previously he was coaching the position group. Now the way he’s working with the entire offense is just reaffirming all the things that we really thought we knew about Jason for the first few months on the job. We’re seeing it in spades now.”

Denny described his function in the search for a permanent offensive coordinator as a “support role.”

Even with the changing landscape, and the up-and-down nature of Venables’ tenure so far, Harroz said the expectation level for the program remains high.

“Championship football,” Harroz said. “All of us recognize that right now, we’re not meeting them, and so that will never change — the expectations. And making sure we have the resources and that we’re in the right place, not just for this season, the seasons to go ahead, that’s where our head is, and will always be at Oklahoma — competing for and playing for championships.

“Putting yourself in that space right now, given all the changes that are happening, requires a real team effort. You can’t put that on one person’s shoulders. There’s no coach out there that can navigate this by themselves. I know that with Jim Nagy, Roger Denny, with those collection of folks that are focused on that, I like our hand better than anybody else’s, and that doesn’t mean we aren’t disappointed in the number of losses we have this season, and it doesn’t mean there won’t be more volatility. …

“We have the right team and the right focus, and you saw it from the board today, all the way to the top.”

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