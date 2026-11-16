Oklahoma's Offensive Coordinator Choice is Clear

COLUMN

NORMAN — Jason Witten was asked flat out after Sunday’s 24-17 win over Ole Miss at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium if he’d like to be the next offensive coordinator at Oklahoma.

“Absolutely,” Witten said. “... I think you prepare your butt off in every moment, and when opportunities present themselves, you pounce on those.”

Witten has certainly pounced on this opportunity.

After just two games, Witten has shown that he not only deserves consideration to be the full-time offensive coordinator but deserves the job for 2027 — as long as the Dallas Cowboys don’t decide to pull the trigger on Witten as their head coach.

It’s not just the improved numbers put up by the Sooners in wins over ranked opponents Florida and Ole Miss.

It’s not that Witten has added in wrinkles that have helped — though using offensive lineman Peyton Joseph as a fullback has certainly helped.

It’s not that John Mateer has turned from an albatross into a serviceable quarterback to the point where Sooners fans were relieved Sunday when OU called a timeout to keep Mateer on the field for a key third down play on the game’s first offensive drive after his helmet popped off.

All of that helps, sure.

But what Witten has shown to prove he deserves the job beyond this season is that Oklahoma has not only developed an offensive identity that looked impossible just a few weeks ago, but the way he’s communicated the vision for the game plan the last two weeks.

“He really just helps us out with the little details and stuff on offense,” wide receiver Isaiah Sategna said. “... Wish I had more games with him.”

After the win over Florida, Brent Venables spoke glowingly about the way that Witten implemented his game plan and communicated that with the players in a way that got them to not only understand how the Sooners were going to attack the Gators, but why they were going to do what they did.

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It was clear throughout that game and again Sunday how a cohesive understanding of the plan of attack helped bring success to OU.

Then after the win over the Rebels, Witten continued to show off his mind for offensive football when asked about the Joseph package that helped lead to Jonathan Hatton’s third-quarter touchdown.

“I think that’s a job as a coach, when things you have a responsibility to do is how do you put your players in different positions and create space and leverage, both in the run and pass,” Witten said. “... Guys want to play and carve out roles. We’ve got to continue to build on that and have fun doing it.”

Oklahoma’s offense hasn’t posted huge numbers in two weeks under Witten — 650 total yards and four offensive touchdowns combined over two games — but the Sooners’ offense is fun again under Witten.

The Sooners have converted 19-of-34 on third down over the last two games — their two best performances on third down all year.

And Venables is certainly enjoying seeing the offense shorten games and take pressure off the offense.

In eight games under Ben Arbuckle this season, the time of possession was virtually even.

Through two games with Witten, Oklahoma’s offense has held the ball nearly 29 more minutes than its opponents.

“Every coach would tell you that that’s a comfortable space,” Venables said.

Having Witten stay around as the offensive coordinator moving forward would certainly make Venables, Sooners players and OU fans feel nice and cozy.

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