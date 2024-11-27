Brent Venables: Oklahoma's Win Over Alabama Has Recruits 'Excited About the Future'

Through 13 weeks, @ESPNCFB on ABC is up 48% over '23 - on pace for ABC's best season since '09



🏈 @AlabamaFTBL-@OU_Football | 7.0M viewers

🏈 @UKFootball-@TexasFootball | 4.5M viewers

🏈 @OleMissFB-@GatorsFB | 3.8M viewers - 7.5M peak🔥 pic.twitter.com/1yiGuxzsHQ