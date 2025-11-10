All Sooners

Brent Venables on Oklahoma's Stadium Renovation Plans: 'It's Incredibly Exciting'

The Oklahoma Board of Regents is expected to approve major renovation plans for Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.

Ryan Chapman

Fans gather outside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium ahead of the Sooners' matchup with Auburn.
Fans gather outside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium ahead of the Sooners' matchup with Auburn. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

NORMAN — Count Brent Venables among the group of Oklahomans who are thrilled about the upcoming renovations to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. 

“It's incredibly exciting,” Venables said on Monday. 

Ahead of Tuesday's Board of Regents meeting in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma detailed updates to the stadium on the meeting agenda. 

The project will be aimed at redeveloping the west side of the stadium, which will include new suites and a new press box, as well as beefing up operational elements and other amenities and infrastructure to enhance the fan experience.

Upon the completion of the planned construction, Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will feature 47 suites, with 64 loge boxes providing seating to approximately 280 people. There will also be 4,000 new club seats, six club/lounge spaces for fans in the suites, loge and club seating. 

OU’s last major project at Memorial Stadium bowled in the south end zone in 2017, and the most recent plans further illustrate Oklahoma’s dedication to the football program and its backers. 

“I think it shows a commitment to our fans, certainly our players, our program,” Venables said. “The thing that it's going to potentially provide from a gameday experience — and it's 100 years old, the stadium is. So it's coming at the right time.”

Read More Oklahoma Football

OU’s baseball facilities will also get a boost, per the meeting agenda. 

University president Joe Harroz will recommend that L. Dale Mitchell Park be renamed to Kimrey Family Stadium in honor of the Kimrey family’s ongoing financial contributions. 

Donations to OU athletics have exceeded $25 million from the Kimrey family, with a primary focus on football and baseball. 

The latest donation of $15.1 million will “support the construction of a new clubhouse, premium seating enhancements, and a modern performance center” for the athletes and will require approximately 55,000 square feet.

The Board of Regents must still rubber-stamp the renovation plans on Tuesday, but construction on Oklahoma Memorial Stadium is scheduled to commence following the 2027 football season. 

“I think everybody's gonna be excited when all the details and all the renderings come out, whenever that is,” Venables said. “But it's also a source of pride for our university community, as well. Looking forward to taking another big step that way.

“I don't want to get into all those details, it's not really my lane, but there's been incredible support, financially speaking, to make it happen, as well."

feed

Published |Modified
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Football