Brent Venables on Oklahoma's Stadium Renovation Plans: 'It's Incredibly Exciting'
NORMAN — Count Brent Venables among the group of Oklahomans who are thrilled about the upcoming renovations to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
“It's incredibly exciting,” Venables said on Monday.
Ahead of Tuesday's Board of Regents meeting in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma detailed updates to the stadium on the meeting agenda.
The project will be aimed at redeveloping the west side of the stadium, which will include new suites and a new press box, as well as beefing up operational elements and other amenities and infrastructure to enhance the fan experience.
Upon the completion of the planned construction, Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will feature 47 suites, with 64 loge boxes providing seating to approximately 280 people. There will also be 4,000 new club seats, six club/lounge spaces for fans in the suites, loge and club seating.
OU’s last major project at Memorial Stadium bowled in the south end zone in 2017, and the most recent plans further illustrate Oklahoma’s dedication to the football program and its backers.
“I think it shows a commitment to our fans, certainly our players, our program,” Venables said. “The thing that it's going to potentially provide from a gameday experience — and it's 100 years old, the stadium is. So it's coming at the right time.”
OU’s baseball facilities will also get a boost, per the meeting agenda.
University president Joe Harroz will recommend that L. Dale Mitchell Park be renamed to Kimrey Family Stadium in honor of the Kimrey family’s ongoing financial contributions.
Donations to OU athletics have exceeded $25 million from the Kimrey family, with a primary focus on football and baseball.
The latest donation of $15.1 million will “support the construction of a new clubhouse, premium seating enhancements, and a modern performance center” for the athletes and will require approximately 55,000 square feet.
The Board of Regents must still rubber-stamp the renovation plans on Tuesday, but construction on Oklahoma Memorial Stadium is scheduled to commence following the 2027 football season.
“I think everybody's gonna be excited when all the details and all the renderings come out, whenever that is,” Venables said. “But it's also a source of pride for our university community, as well. Looking forward to taking another big step that way.
“I don't want to get into all those details, it's not really my lane, but there's been incredible support, financially speaking, to make it happen, as well."