Why Oklahoma LB Owen Heinecke 'Hopes' NCAA Grants Him Extra Year of Eligibility

NORMAN — It’s possible — maybe even likely — that Owen Heinecke played his final game for Oklahoma on Friday.

Heinecke, a former walk-on linebacker who began his college career as a lacrosse player at Ohio State, played 39 games over three seasons for the Sooners. The NCAA is currently counting the 2021 season — where he appeared in only three lacrosse games for the Buckeyes — against him in terms of eligibility.

Heinecke, though, is in the process of trying to attain another year — one that he could spend in Norman.

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke sacks Alabama's Ty Simpson in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

“Once I hear back on that, I'll be able to make some decisions,” Heinecke said after OU’s 34-24 loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff First Round. “But until then, it's kind of up in the air.”

Heinecke primarily played on special teams during his first two seasons of play after he redshirted in 2022. The linebacker registered 11 total tackles and six solo tackles in the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.

In 2025, he became a staple for OU’s stout defense.

Heinecke once again appeared in all 13 games for the Sooners, this time playing 468 defensive snaps, the seventh most on the team. He ended the year with 74 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, three sacks and a forced fumble.

After OU’s loss in the CFP, Heinecke reflected on his breakout season.

“Being able to contribute in a meaningful way this year was awesome,” Heinecke said. “It worked out in perfect timing, and I'm super grateful for everybody who has helped me along the way.”

Now, Heinecke gets to plead his case to the NCAA as to why he should be able to play another season.

The linebacker, however, admitted that he doesn’t believe the chances are high.

“I think the probability of that is not high,” Heinecke said.

In an era of college football where players and coaches alike often chase money, Heinecke hopes that the NCAA sees him as an example of hard work and love for his school.

“I hope the NCAA will see that I'm not just another football player who is wanting a bunch of NIL money, I'm someone who cares about the university and stuck their time out with the same place and is just starting to kind of reap the rewards, is wanting another year to go at it,” Heinecke said. “I'm hoping that they'll see my case for that and not just kind of clump it with everything else.”