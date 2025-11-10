Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Gives Update on DE R Mason Thomas, LB Kobie McKinzie
NORMAN — Oklahoma coach Brent Venables was asked Monday for an update on the status of defensive end R Mason Thomas and linebacker Kobie McKinzie ahead of Saturday's matchup at Alabama.
"Haven't seen them on the field since last Thursday so I'll see them here later on today," Venables said. "We'll see where they're at."
Thomas was injured early in the Sooners' 33-27 win over Tennessee, suffering a leg injury on his 71-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
Thomas was clearly bothered during the return, nearly stepping out of bounds during the return. Venables called a quad injury in his postgame remarks.
Thomas leads the Sooners with 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
He has 23 tackles, 9.5 for loss, two quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and a safety.
If Thomas can't go, Taylor Wein figures to get the start opposite Marvin Jones Jr. Wein started in Thomas' place in the Sept. 20 win over Auburn, when Thomas was suspended for the first half after being ejected for targeting against Temple.
McKinzie suffered an apparent groin injury early in the Sooners' Oct. 25 loss to Ole Miss, playing just 15 plays before leaving the game.
He was dressed out for the Tennessee game, going through warmups, but did not appear in the game.
Owen Heinecke started in McKinzie's place, and had a team-high 13 tackles, and a sack, forcing the fumble that Thomas returned for the touchdown, and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week.
McKinzie has 24 tackles, 5.5 for loss, a sack and three quarterback hurries.
Oklahoma comes into Saturday's game No. 7 nationally in points allowed per game, total defense and first downs allowed and third in sacks per game.
The Crimson Tide are 13th nationally in passing yards per game.
In last season's 24-3 win over Alabama in Norman, Thomas had three tackles, a sack and a pair of quarterback hurries to earn SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors.
Thomas' hit on then-Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe helped lead to Woodi Washington's interception in the victory. The Sooners had nine tackles for loss in that game.
The first SEC Availability Report for the week will be released Wednesday.