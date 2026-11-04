Brent Venables Outlines How He Can Help Jason Witten Find Success as Oklahoma Interim OC

NORMAN — Unfortunately, Brent Venables is not navigating uncharted territory.

Monday’s move to fire Ben Arbuckle marked the second time the Oklahoma coach has had to make a mid-season change at offensive coordinator.

Venables canned Seth Litrell in 2024 after seven games, and he entrusted then-tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley with interim play-calling duties.

History repeated itself this week when Venables appointed tight ends coach Jason Witten to the interim role.

Witten will face many challenges, mainly that he will be heading up the same group of players who have been unable to put points on the board, but he saw firsthand what it takes for the staff to rally and come together in the interim after a change in 2024.

“I think they have to be on the same page is where it starts,” Venables said in a curt press conference on Tuesday. “And there has to be an alignment. There has to be strong leadership. You've got to make decisive decisions and you've got to work well together as much as anything.”

Venables has repeatedly said that it will require a “collaborative” effort between Witten and the entire offensive staff as they work through the rest of the season, but that won’t necessarily change Venables’ role in game planning and preparation.

“Not more involved. Just the same level,” Venables said. “Overseeing everything. Knowing what’s the plan. You try to paint a picture of how we’re going to win this week, and everybody be on the same page when it comes to all three phases. How we can impact and complement each other.”

Venables never seems too terribly interested in what the offense does on game days as long as it doesn’t turn the ball over, but he assured he’s available for anything the staff needs in the lead-up to the weekend’s trip to take on No. 25 Florida.

“I’m there to answer questions,” he said. “Certainly talk defensive structure, what people are trying to do. Where they’re vulnerable. Things of that nature. But let them do their things as well. You have very limited timing in your preparation. So, want to give the influence and impact. Some suggestions when they need ‘em, if they need ‘em.”

Venables hopes the move will provide a spark for his players, but that process starts with the group having belief in the work they see the offensive staff putting in.

“I think that's important that players see that, they're a part of that,” Venables said. “Ulitmately the product is going to be a byproduct of the staff readiness and preparedness. At the end of the day you've got to get guys to play well, too. There has to be an execution piece that's important and everybody plays a role in that.”

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