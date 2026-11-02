Oklahoma Officially Names Jason Witten as Interim Offensive Coordinator

A Dallas Cowboys legend will be tasked with leading Oklahoma’s offense for the rest of the season.

Brent Venables officially announced the firing of offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle on Monday.

Tight ends coach Jason Witten will take over for Arbuckle, effective immediately.

Venables Announces Offensive Staff Changehttps://t.co/0Wv4bG4X2z — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 2, 2026

“I have decided to make a change at offensive coordinator. My responsibility is to the whole team and what I believe is best for us right now. We need a change,” Venables said in a press release.

“I believe we still have meaningful opportunities ahead and a responsibility to maximize them. Our expectations remain high and our commitment to meeting them is unwavering.

“I want to thank Ben and all he contributed to us over the last two years. He is a fantastic coach, leader and teammate, and a great man. It didn't work like we all wanted it to, but I deeply appreciate the investment, love and passion he poured into our program. We wish his family nothing but the best.

“Coach Witten will serve as offensive coordinator and play-caller for the remainder of the season. Beginning today, he will lead our offensive staff in preparing a clear and focused plan that gives our players the best opportunity to execute with confidence.

“My belief in the men in our locker room remains strong. Our responsibility as coaches is to turn that belief into preparation and performance. They deserve our very best leadership. That starts with me.”

Arbuckle’s firing comes after the Sooners were embarrassed by South Carolina on Owen Field.

OU lost 42-25, but the game wasn’t that close.

The Sooners scored 15 of their points in the fourth quarter and posted 241 of their 359 total yards in the fourth quarter, with quarterback John Mateer battling South Carolina’s backups.

Oklahoma is still chasing bowl eligibility. OU enters November 4-4 on the year and 2-3 in SEC play.

The offense is tied for 108th in scoring offense and ranks 111th in total offense, 128th in rushing offense and 66th in passing offense.

Witten will now be thrust into the spotlight.

He joined Oklahoma’s coaching staff over the offseason after a 17-season NFL career.

Before moving to Norman, Witten served for five years as the head coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas. He also called offensive plays at Liberty Christian.

Venables will begin the search for his fourth permanent offensive coordinator.

Jeff Lebby served for two years before getting the head coaching job at Mississippi State. Seth Littrell lasted seven games before he was dismissed after his own disastrous showing against South Carolina in 2024.

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