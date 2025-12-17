Brent Venables: R Mason Thomas Remained Engaged, Ready for Return vs. Alabama in CFP

NORMAN — R Mason Thomas has been dominant this season when he's been on the field.

But even with the star defensive end out of the final four games of the regular season, Oklahoma's defensive line has thrived.

But now, the Sooners will get their tone-setter back.

"Guys are excited to have him back," Sooners coach Brent Venables said Wednesday on a pre-CFP Zoom call. "And certainly he cares deeply about his opportunity here and everything he's gone through. ...

"We're excited for him."

Thomas was not listed on the initial availability report Tuesday ahead of Friday's College Football Playoff opener and will be available against Alabama after missing the last three games.

The eighth-ranked Sooners (10-2) will take on the No. 9 Crimson Tide (10-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in the first round.

The winner will take on top-ranked Indiana on Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA.

Thomas suffered a quadriceps injury early in the Nov. 1 win over Tennessee, returning a fumble 71 yards for a touchdown.

During his time off the field, Thomas has remained engaged with his team, Venables said.

"Just be who he's been," Venables said. "He's got great relationships and respect from everybody in the locker room. He's not a big talker, just generally speaking, but he stays very engaged. I don't think you can come back, however long it was ago, without doing a lot of work and staying mentally a part of everything that we're doing. We've traveled him and he's been at every meeting, every walkthrough, every team setting, things like that too."

Thomas still leads the Sooners with 6.5 sacks, and has 9.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, a safety, a fumble recovery, a pass breakup and 23 tackles. He earned first-team All-SEC honors this season

With Thomas out, OU has leaned heavily on Taylor Wein and Marvin Jones Jr. at the defensive end slots. Danny Okoye and Adepoju Adebawore also have seen more action.

Wein in particular has thrived in recent weeks as the Sooners reeled off four consecutive victories to reach their first CFP since 2019.

"For us, it speaks to our coaching," Wein said this week. "All the guys, it doesn't matter who it is, you can look top to bottom, those guys can play at a high level. And the standard here is that if you're going to play, you're going to play like a starter and you're going to play at a high level and produce and do your job. R Mason's done a great job leading. Even though he's not been on the field, he does a good job just verbally leading and keeping our mind right, too."