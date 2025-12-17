Oklahoma Defensive Back Expected to Enter Transfer Portal, per Report

Oklahoma defensive back Kendel Dolby is expected to enter the transfer portal, per Pete Nakos of On3.

Dolby is the first player from the 2025 team to reportedly be headed to the portal.

Dolby confirmed Nakos' report on X (formerly Twitter).

"I am incredibly thankful for my time as a Sooner and will always be thankful for the opportunity to be part of such a special brotherhood," Dolby said in his post. "I'm excited and hopeful for this next chapter and look forward to getting back on the field and doing what I love."

Dolby was an instant contributor for the Sooners when he joined the team in 2023. The defensive back played in all 13 games that season and started three, finishing the year with 49 total tackles, 33 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions. His outstanding campaign earned him honorable mention All-Big 12 honors.

Dolby started three of Oklahoma’s first four games in 2024 before suffering a season-ending injury in the Sooners’ first-ever SEC game against Tennessee. In his shortened season, Dolby logged 10 total tackles, seven solo tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.

In 2025, Dolby — a senior — made four appearances, preserving his redshirt. He played in the Sooners’ games against Temple, Auburn, Kent State and Texas. Dolby registered eight solo tackles and two tackles for loss in his minimal role.

Dolby came to Oklahoma as a 4-star and top-10 junior college prospect, per 247Sports and On3. The defensive back played two seasons at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and 68 tackles, six tackles for loss, two interceptions, one sack and eight pass breakups during his time there.

Last year, the Sooners lost 26 players to the transfer portal, including quarterback Jackson Arnold, wide receivers Nic Anderson and Andrel Anthony and tight end Bauer Sharp.

The transfer portal will officially open on Jan. 2 and close on Jan. 16. For teams that reach the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, they will get a five-day window after the conclusion of their final game.

Oklahoma, ranked No. 8, will host Alabama in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday. OU beat Alabama 23-21 in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 15.

The Sooners, 10-2, are in the CFP for the first time since 2019 after they won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to finish the regular season. OU's only losses during the regular season came against Ole Miss and Texas.

Kickoff between the Sooners and Crimson Tide is scheduled for 7 p.m.