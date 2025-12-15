Two Injured Players Expected to Practice Leading up to Oklahoma's CFP Opener
In this story:
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said defensive end R Mason Thomas and center Jake Maikkula would practice this week leading up to the Sooners’ College Football Playoff opener.
“Yeah,” Venables said when asked if the two would practice much. “That’s it.”
Venables otherwise said their status would be clearer once the availability report for Friday’s matchup with Alabama (7 p.m., ABC), was released.
The Sooners’ chances would be enhanced with the two players available.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- How OU's Offense is Staying in Rhythm for Alabama Rematch Despite Lengthy Layoff
- Ryan Fodje's 'Growth' Has the Oklahoma Lineman Ready for Any Challenge in the CFP
- Why Oklahoma WR Isaiah Sategna Believes Sooners Will ‘Go Really Far’ in CFP
- Febechi Nwaiwu's Consistency Made him a Leader on Oklahoma's Offensive Line
Thomas hasn’t played since his 71-yard fumble recovery return for a touchdown early in the Nov. 1 win over Tennessee.
Thomas suffered an apparent quad injury on the return, though he was able to hobble across the goal line to finish off the play.
Thomas still leads the Sooners with 6.5 sacks. He has 23 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two quarterback hurries, and a safety.
With Thomas out, Taylor Wein has continued to emerge as one of the top players on the defense.
Wein leads the team with 14 tackles for loss, is behind only Thomas in sacks with six and is tied for the team lead with six quarterback hurries. He also has an interception, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a blocked kick.
Wein’s forced fumble came in the Sooners’ Nov. 15 win over the Crimson Tide.
Marvin Jones Jr. has started along with Wein on the edge during Thomas’ absence.
Maikkula stepped into the starting lineup at center after Troy Everett started the opener but suffered a season-ending injury a few days later.
The Stanford transfer started 10 consecutive games before missing the regular-season finale against LSU after spending time in the hospital with an infection.
Febechi Nwaiwu, who had started every game the past two seasons at right guard, slid over to center for the game against the Tigers and would figure to be the starter at the position again should Maikkula not be available.
Oklahoma will definitely be without cornerback Gentry Williams, who hasn’t played since the Oct. 18 win over South Carolina. Venables said recently that Williams had undergone shoulder surgery after being injured against the Gamecocks.
Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.