Two Injured Players Expected to Practice Leading up to Oklahoma's CFP Opener

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said defensive end R Mason Thomas and center Jake Maikkula would practice this week leading up to the Sooners’ College Football Playoff opener.

“Yeah,” Venables said when asked if the two would practice much. “That’s it.”

Venables otherwise said their status would be clearer once the availability report for Friday’s matchup with Alabama (7 p.m., ABC), was released.

The Sooners’ chances would be enhanced with the two players available.

Thomas hasn’t played since his 71-yard fumble recovery return for a touchdown early in the Nov. 1 win over Tennessee.

Thomas suffered an apparent quad injury on the return, though he was able to hobble across the goal line to finish off the play.

Thomas still leads the Sooners with 6.5 sacks. He has 23 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two quarterback hurries, and a safety.

With Thomas out, Taylor Wein has continued to emerge as one of the top players on the defense.

Wein leads the team with 14 tackles for loss, is behind only Thomas in sacks with six and is tied for the team lead with six quarterback hurries. He also has an interception, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a blocked kick.

Wein’s forced fumble came in the Sooners’ Nov. 15 win over the Crimson Tide.

Marvin Jones Jr. has started along with Wein on the edge during Thomas’ absence.

Maikkula stepped into the starting lineup at center after Troy Everett started the opener but suffered a season-ending injury a few days later.

The Stanford transfer started 10 consecutive games before missing the regular-season finale against LSU after spending time in the hospital with an infection.

Febechi Nwaiwu, who had started every game the past two seasons at right guard, slid over to center for the game against the Tigers and would figure to be the starter at the position again should Maikkula not be available.

Oklahoma will definitely be without cornerback Gentry Williams, who hasn’t played since the Oct. 18 win over South Carolina. Venables said recently that Williams had undergone shoulder surgery after being injured against the Gamecocks.