Brent Venables Remains Focused on Adding to Oklahoma's 2022 Roster

With COVID seniors and a lot of options still available via recruiting and the transfer portal, the Sooners' coaching staff must navigate a new roster matrix.

In seven days, Oklahoma will kick off against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl. About four hours later, the Sooners’ 2021 season will be complete.

But while interim coach Bob Stoops suits up again and leads the charge in San Antonio, new head coach Brent Venables has already begun constructing the 2022 roster.

“There's a few positions that you're still looking to add to,” Venables said last week, “whether that's in the back end, the back seven, there's some opportunities there. Maybe another couple of guys up front, maybe outside as opposed to inside, maybe a little bit of both. Still looking at the offensive line. Tight end, potentially finding the right one there. And maybe a skill guy or two.

“I just covered just about every position,” he added with a laugh. “All comers. We're looking for football players, guys that bring value.”

Venables added 14 newcomers — all freshmen — during the early signing period.

But he’s not done replenishing the 2022 roster. Not by a long shot.

Venables said on signing day that he’d already been through the NCAA Transfer Portal “vetting” possible transfer candidates.

WIth early departures for the NFL, transfers in and out, and the option of an additional COVID year, college football rosters remain extremely volatile.

Venables, however, won’t stress as the rules of the sport continue to evolve. He also knows he needs to build a rapport with the current players.

“The portal’s a very real thing — with all of your players,” Venables said. “But I’ve always believed in continuing to nurture in the relationships — don’t get so caught up in the recruiting that you lose sight of what’s most important, what’s in your locker room, because it’s the lifeblood of your program.”

A week ahead of the Alamo Bowl, Oklahoma’s roster has already had turnover: Junior linebackers Nik Bonitto and Brian Asamoah have said they won’t be back, opting instead to begin training for the NFL. Senior defensive linemen Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey want to get their NFL careers underway too, so they declined the option of a super senior season.

On the portal front, wide receiver Jadon Haselwood went to Arkansas, and tight end Austin Stogner and quarterback Spencer Rattler went to South Carolina. And there will be others.

The roster management matrix has shifted so drastically, coaches are having trouble keeping up with the ever-changing landscape. Venables said he’s been meeting one-on-one with players as time allows.

“You can ask them and be very candid with them about their intentions moving forward,” Venables said. “Some guys that have COVID opportunities, managing that is a whole other animal because of the flexibility that there is. At the end of the day, you've got — 85's your number (of scholarships); with the portal, they're allowing you a little bit of play there. We'll see how that goes. But the COVID options are very real and something we have to evaluate.”

Currently, Oklahoma has 25 seniors on the roster. Most of those won’t be back. But some will. It might get tricky.

As Venables and his new staff navigate their needs ahead of National Signing Day in February, they’ll also keep an eye on the portal. That’s tricky too, because as Lincoln Riley found out in 2021, not all transfers — even transfers who were starters at other Power 5 schools — can be counted on as immediate contributors.

“As we sort this out even more,” Venables said, “you used to say, ‘Hey, let's recruit to a number.’ And you still have to do that. But you have to be mindful of the fluidity with the way the rules are. Somebody could pick up — you thought you had them yesterday and you turn around and they're gone. So it is what it is and everybody's in the same boat. I like that.

“I think our problems pale in comparison to most places. I'll take ours over everybody else's. I think that's a testament to coach (Lincoln) Riley, coach Stoops, and this staff, the stability that we truly do have. There’s a few positions that we would like to be a little more strongly fortified, if you will, so we'll work hard at doing exactly that.

“I’m really excited about what’s ahead for us in the next two months.”