Brent Venables Reveals a Handful of Oklahoma Players Who Will Miss Time During the Spring

NORMAN — Oklahoma will be without a handful of contributors in the early stages of spring practice.

OU coach Brent Venables spoke on a few players who will miss time over the next few weeks as they recover from offseason cleanup procedures during a media availability on Thursday night.

Along the defensive line, juniors David Stone and Jayden Jackson will miss time, joining Adepoju Adebawore, who Venables previously said had foot surgery.

“David won’t play much at all this spring. Try to bring him along the right way and make sure that he’s healthy going into the summer,” Venables said. “And Jayden’s still recovering from his shoulder surgery.

“So the young guys, I’ve been really impressed.”

On the offensive side of the ball, Venables gave updates regarding sophomore running back Tory Blaylock and transfer receiver Trell Harris.

“Tory’s out for the spring, but we’ve got really good experience there,” Venables said. “… Trell, he had an issue coming in that we knew about. Had a little cleanup that takes a couple of weeks to get back from.

“But prior to that he was available. Did a really great job and again is an excellent player.”

Blaylock led the team with 480 rushing yards as a true freshman in 2025, and he rushed for four scores on 120 total carries.

Xavier Robinson is back after he carried the ball 83 times for 421 yards and four touchdowns last year.

Harris earned Third Team All-ACC recognition last year at Virginia. He caught 59 passes for 847 yards and five scores, which all represented career-highs.

Oklahoma’s receiver room returns Isaiah Sategna and Jer’Michael Carter, and the Sooners also added Texas transfer Parker Livingstone, as well as retaining key freshmen like Elijah Thomas and Manny Choice.

Behind Stone and Jackson, Venables spoke highly of a number of young guys who will get key developmental reps this spring.

Venables spoke highly of Nigel Smith and Trent Wilson, as well as freshman James “Tank” Carrington.

OU also landed Georgia State transfer Bishop Thomas, whom Venables has been impressed with.

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“(Thomas) like somebody’s crazy uncle,” Venables said. “He’d be a lot of fun to hang out with and you really don’t think he can play ball.

“But man, everything that you saw on tape is what we’ve seen. The guy just knows how to play the game. Stays on his feet. Plays strong. Understands leverage. Plays quick. And he’s done a nice job the first couple of days.”

The Sooners officially opened spring practice on Wednsday in Norman.