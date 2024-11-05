Brent Venables Says 'There's Definitely a Chance' Receivers Could Return for Oklahoma against Missouri
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables is at least giving some hope that the Sooners will be healthier when they get back to Southeastern Conference action this weekend.
OU has been without its initial expected top five wide receivers since Week 4, when Deion Burks suffered a soft tissue injury that has plagued him ever since. Burks has not been the only receiver the Sooners have been missing, though. Jalil Farooq, Nic Anderson, Jayden Gibson and Andrel Anthony have missed most, if not all, of OU’s 2024 season so far.
Burks and Farooq have the most likely chance of returning anytime soon. Venables on Monday night during his weekly coach’s show was asked if there was a chance any receivers could return Saturday, and although tight-lipped, he didn't rule out that the duo could play against Missouri at 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
“There's definitely a chance,” Venables said. “Again, it's early in the week. Last time, Deion came back, it was just, it wasn't, the timing wasn't there. (Burks) just wasn't completely healthy, so, hopefully, it's right around the corner here.”
Burks was expected to return two weeks ago when the Sooners played Ole Miss, but after being labeled “day to day” by Venables and listed as questionable on that Wednesday’s SEC availability report, Burks suffered a setback during practice and still hasn’t seen the field. Despite playing in only four of nine games this season, Burks is still OU’s second-leading receiver with 26 receptions for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Bauer Sharp is the only pass catcher with more receptions than Burks this season, meaning Burks still leads OU receivers in the statistic.
Farooq played only seven snaps in the season opener against Temple before breaking his foot and needing surgery. Venables said then that Farooq would be out 6-8 weeks, and Friday will be 10 weeks since.
In the midst of all those receiver injuries, Brenen Thompson also went down Saturday against Maine. Defensive end Adepoju Adebawore also suffered an injury during the game, but when asked, Venables said he didn’t think either of Thompson or Adebawore’s injuries were “long-term.” But Venables, again, was coy about the injury updates.
“I mean, I wouldn't expect it to be a long-term with either of those guys,” Venables said. “So that's all you're getting.”
Venables would not elaborate on injuries and statuses, referring to the weekly SEC availability report. The initial SEC availability report for the week will be released Wednesday evening, giving the first clear injury update of the week before the Sooners head to Missouri. The final report will be released 90 minutes before kickoff.
J.J. Hester and freshman walk-on Jacob Jordan have recently stepped up for the thin receiving group. Last week, Hester, a Missouri transfer, caught a 90-yard TD pass from Jackson Arnold, bolstering his four catches for 112 yards, becoming the first Sooner this season to post at least 100 receiving yards in a game. In the last three games, Jordan has tallied 15 catches for 160 yards and a score.