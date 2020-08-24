Caleb Williams, All On The Line: Sooner Summit Edition

With Sooner Summit in the books, it's back to business for Caleb Williams.

But as SI All-American's top overall prospect begins his senior year at Gonzaga College High School, he'll certainly be reminiscing on the Summit for quite a while.

"Sooner Summit was an awesome weekend," Williams said in SIAA's 'All on the Line' blog Monday. "Being around the guys, finally meeting the guys, it was really exciting. Had a really good time being in Norman and then obviously being with the guys. We did everything by the book, followed all the rules, stayed in the guidelines to make sure everything flowed and was smooth throughout this weekend."

SI Sooners confirmed at least 16 Sooner Summit participants, including prospects from both the 2021 and 2022 recruiting cycles. With so many recruits coalescing for a visit during an NCAA dead period, Williams and his comrades had to tread lightly to avoid compliance violations.

"We couldn't meet with the coaches in person," Williams said. "We couldn't have contact with the staff while we were on campus. We couldn't have the photo shoot, etc... It was a lot to follow and sometimes a little difficult, but everyone was so grateful for the opportunity to just see the campus and to be around the guys. It was really worthwhile."

Some participants, like Danny Stutsman and Khyree Jackson, came hundreds of miles to enjoy the Summit. Others, such as Gentry Williams and Talyn Shettron, didn't even have to cross state lines to take part in the festivities. Williams stated that his goal was to earn pledges from any uncommitted prospects in attendance, and his efforts may have paid off. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley took to Twitter over the weekend to indicate that the Sooners had picked up not one, but two commitments.

"Some big names in the 2021 class and even the 2022 class came to the Sooner Summit and I would love for these guys that want to achieve the same thing to come with me to OU," said Williams. "I was just being myself; hopefully it was enough to build this bond between us. We'll keep pushing."

Williams also told SI Sooners that he's received early enrollment clearance from both Gonzaga and the NCAA. As soon as the university gives its approval, Williams is set to enroll at Oklahoma in January. However, he indicated that nothing is certain at the moment, and that it's very much an ongoing process.

"Trying to figure things out, don't really have everything set in stone," Williams said. "Trying to get there early, so I can learn as much as I can to be in position to lead when my guys show up so we can all compete right away. If I get there early I will do everything possible to be prepared, and to earn trust of my teammates and the coaches at OU."

It's safe to say that after pulling off perhaps the most impressive grassroots recruiting event in history, Williams has already earned at least a few brownie points among his peers and future coaches.

And to quote one of his Sooner predecessors, Williams is going to continue to "keep the main thing the main thing."

“Oklahoma has not gotten over that hump yet… that’s the vision,” said Williams. “The goal is to win a national championship.”

