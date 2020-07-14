SI All-American Candidate Danny Stutsman Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Danny Stutsman

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

Position: Linebacker

School: Winter Garden (Fla.) Foundation Academy

Committed to: Oklahoma

Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Long, well-distributed frame with nice reach. Frame to grow in the upper and lower body at the next level.

Athleticism: Son of a former Baylor tight end Steve Stutsman. Is a versatile athlete which has helped him garner national recognition. He finished 2019 with 93 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles. From the tight end position, he caught 43 passes for 866 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Instincts: Reads and reacts well in the run game, not often misconceived by play-action, and he drops well into coverage. He consistently maintains gap integrity but can tend to make false steps in inside out support.

Polish: Compact edge rusher with ability to flex to H-back role at the college ranks. He is strong in his upper body but has plenty of room to grow. Reads and reacts well in the run game and can disrupt concepts with his closing speed, length, and versatility.

Bottom Line: Stutsman is a versatile, compact edge rusher who has room to grow his overall frame. He is the son of former Baylor tight end Steve Stutsman, and he displays his athletic background on tape on offense and defense. His game has continued to grow over his high school career, and he is a prospect with a high ceiling for major Power 5 programs.