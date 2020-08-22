We all figured the Sooner Summit was going to be quite an event.

But as things stand on Saturday afternoon, it's pretty clear that Caleb Williams and his family exceeded expectations in organizing the mass recruiting rendezvous.

Williams brought eleven other highly regarded prospects with him to Norman this weekend, and all signs indicate that the Summit is a smashing success thus far. SI Sooners can confirm the full list of participants:

QB Caleb Williams (class of 2021; committed to Oklahoma)

RB Camar Wheaton (class of 2021; uncommitted)

OL Tristan Leigh (class of 2021; uncommitted)

OL Savion Byrd (class of 2021; uncommitted)

OL Cullen Montgomery (class of 2021; committed to Oklahoma)

WR Cody Jackson (class of 2021; committed to Oklahoma)

WR Jalil Farooq (class of 2021; uncommitted)

DE Ethan Downs (class of 2021; committed to Oklahoma)

DE Clayton Smith (class of 2021; committed to Oklahoma)

CB Khyree Jackson (junior college transfer; committed to Alabama)

LB Danny Stutsman (class of 2021; committed to Oklahoma)

LB Kobie McKinzie (class of 2022; committed to Oklahoma)

I met with the Summit crew over lunch on Main Street in Norman, and picked up several newsworthy tidbits. Let's start with the obvious - Camar Wheaton's very presence is huge for Oklahoma. The five-star standout from Garland is the only running back that the Sooners are seriously targeting in the 2021 class. He's rather quiet, so I spoke with his father, who told me that Camar is impressed with Oklahoma and enjoying the experience. On Camar's part, he flashed the Horns Down in a photo that Williams tweeted:

First note on Savion Byrd: the kid is absolutely enormous in person. He told me this trip is his first overnight visit to a school, and that he's relishing the laid-back nature of the Summit - with no oversight from athletic staff or coaches, it's a very relaxed atmosphere. Byrd also emphasized that he loved Oklahoma's campus, and had fantastic first impressions of the recruits that he hadn't yet met.

It's a bit of a surprise to see Khyree Jackson among the Summit group, as the junior college cornerback committed to Alabama last week. However, he'd previously arranged to make the trip, and cleared the visit with Nick Saban. His pledge doesn't appear to be in any jeopardy, and Oklahoma already has four defensive back commits in the 2021 cycle. It's a fun excursion for Jackson, but I wouldn't expect his mind to change.

I talked with Caleb for several minutes, and came to find out that he'd also invited Emeka Egbuka and Bryce Foster to the Summit. However, both players had schedule conflicts and couldn't make it. Caleb told me that he's pushing hard for Tristan Leigh to join him in Norman, and theorized about what his ideal offensive line would look like.

"Give me Tristan, Cullen Montgomery, Bryce Foster and Savion," he said. "With those guys, we've got at least 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds across the board."

Caleb's father Carl told me that OU's reputation for developing elite pass protectors was one of the biggest factors in his decision. He said that Caleb jelled very well with Maryland offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery, but that the Terrapins' shoddy offensive line play was a non-starter. Carl also confirmed that it was Joe Brady's departure from LSU, not Garrett Nussmeier's commitment, that essentially ended the Tigers' chances of earning a commitment from Caleb.

Before the players dined and departed, Carl gave me the ultimate testament to his son's competitive streak.

"If they lose a game, he won't sleep that night," he said. "He'll stay up all night watching film."

It's safe to say that mentality will fly in Lincoln Riley's program.

The Summit participants plan to stream Kelvin Gilliam's commitment over dinner this evening before enjoying a night out in Oklahoma City. Gilliam, a four-star defensive end out of Highland Springs, Va., will choose between Oklahoma, Penn State and South Carolina in a televised decision.

Stay up to date with SI Sooners for more updates and notes from the Sooner Summit.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.