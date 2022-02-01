Caleb Williams Finally Announces Transfer to USC

The true freshman star will reunite with Lincoln Riley, leaving Norman for Los Angeles via the transfer portal.

Finally, Oklahoma's high profile transfer saga is over.

After nearly one month in the transfer portal, quarterback Caleb Williams is transferring to USC, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday.

As expected, the former No. 1-overall player in the 2021 recruiting class will reunite with head coach Lincoln Riley at USC.

Williams previously visited USC, and even posted photos from Rams and Lakers games.

The writing on the wall became clearer when USC freshman QB Jaxson Dart announced he was entering the portal. Previously, Trojans starter Kedon Slovis left via the portal for Pittsburgh.

Dart has since transferred to Ole Miss.

Though the Sooners acted quickly, landing UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel out of the portal just a few hours after Williams’ entrance into the portal, the loss of Williams is still a major blow to Oklahoma.

In half a season of action in Norman, Williams flashed the potential to be the program’s next great quarterback.

From the moment Williams took over against Texas in the Cotton Bowl, the talismanic quarterback seemed to change the entire energy around the program.

Engineering a 21-point comeback, the Sooners went on to beat Texas 55-48, staying unbeaten all the way into November.

OU ultimately fell to the two best defenses they faced all year, Baylor and Oklahoma State, but not before Williams gave Sooner fans a glimmer of hope at pulling off yet another improbable Bedlam win.

Instead of hitting the portal in the immediate aftermath of Riley’s departure, Williams stayed with the program through the Alamo Bowl, as Williams said he wanted to send his teammates out the right way.

“I was focused on finishing the semester off strong,” Williams said after beating Oregon. “Being with my guys, making sure that all my guys that won't be here next year -- I have the chance to be here — all my guys that won't be here next year, they go off on the right note, we go off 11-2.”

Williams finished the year completing 64.5 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns while only tossing four interceptions. He also lived up to his dual-threat billing, rushing for 442 yards and six touchdowns.

Freshman receiver Mario Williams preceded Caleb Williams, announcing he would transfer to USC on Jan. 15.

For now, the Sooners are left with Gabriel and true freshman quarterback Nick Evers, as Oklahoma will likely need to take another signal caller via the transfer portal to continue to rebuild a depleted quarterback room. OU also has 2021 third-teamer Ralph Rucker and Penn State transfer Micah Bowens.

Dart, the 2020 Gatorade National Player of the Year in Utah and the Trojans’ backup last year, has shown the most interest.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.