Caleb Williams on Sooners' struggles: "Stick with the players, coaches and team"

After Oklahoma's alarming 1-2 start to the season, Sooner Nation is in an uproar.

Lincoln Riley's team has now lost consecutive regular-season games for the first time since 1999, and the Sooners' hopes of a sixth straight conference championship are very much in danger.

But if there's one individual who isn't worried about this rocky period for Oklahoma football, it's future Sooner quarterback Caleb Williams.

In his latest "All on the Line" blog, SI All-American's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2021 took a break from his run-of-the-mill recruiting comments, instead urging Oklahoma fans to stay patient as the Sooners try to right the ship.

"To all the Sooners fans, I know this isn't the ideal season so far that you've been seeing these past few years," said Williams. "But, stick with the players, coaches and team. Let's rally around them and try not to bash those guys, because obviously they're out there giving their best. Things seem a lot easier on TV than it is in real life."

After pitching a shutout in the season opener against Missouri State, Alex Grinch's defense has surrendered 75 total points in the Sooners' last two games. Meanwhile, the offense has scuffled, especially in late-game situations. Spencer Rattler, with whom Williams is expected to compete for playing time in 2021, has tossed game-sealing interceptions in each of Oklahoma's losses.

Nevertheless, Williams isn't one to slam the panic button, especially given the unique circumstances of the 2020 season. He owns plenty of confidence in his future teammates and coaching staff.

"We've all played Monday-morning quarterback because it's a lot easier to say things at home or on Twitter, sitting on a couch, sitting back and watching the game," Williams remarked. "The players this year are out there with not as much practice, not as much training as they usually have because of COVID-19 and things like that. So stick with the players. They need us to be supportive and proud of our OU team and coaches, especially right now."

Williams is certainly doing his part in lending that support, as he made yet another trip to Oklahoma this past week. He indicated that the purpose of the visit was to explore housing options in the OKC area, as his family has made plans to move. However, Williams also figured he'd kill two birds with one stone while he was in the Sooner State.

"Since we were here, one of my future teammates, Jordan Mukes, reached out with his coach, Terrance Carter, and let us know they heard we were here in Norman and he was like, 'you should come out and see Jordan.' We aren't playing any football right now back home, where I come from, so seeing some Friday Night Lights was right up my alley."

Williams had previously stated that he'd make several out-of-state trips throughout the fall to see other members of the 2021 cycle. He's hoping to add even more pieces to an already impressive recruiting class for the Sooners, and even with the program's recent struggles, Williams remains devoted to Riley and Oklahoma.

"It's my fifth time being here in Norman, and I feel comfortable," Williams said. "I feel really good being here. I always wanted to try to find a place to feel good being at, and obviously being at this place so many times, I feel good being able to come here and enjoy myself."

