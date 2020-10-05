SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Caleb Williams on Sooners' struggles: "Stick with the players, coaches and team"

Parker Thune

After Oklahoma's alarming 1-2 start to the season, Sooner Nation is in an uproar.

Lincoln Riley's team has now lost consecutive regular-season games for the first time since 1999, and the Sooners' hopes of a sixth straight conference championship are very much in danger.

But if there's one individual who isn't worried about this rocky period for Oklahoma football, it's future Sooner quarterback Caleb Williams.

In his latest "All on the Line" blog, SI All-American's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2021 took a break from his run-of-the-mill recruiting comments, instead urging Oklahoma fans to stay patient as the Sooners try to right the ship.

"To all the Sooners fans, I know this isn't the ideal season so far that you've been seeing these past few years," said Williams. "But, stick with the players, coaches and team. Let's rally around them and try not to bash those guys, because obviously they're out there giving their best. Things seem a lot easier on TV than it is in real life."

After pitching a shutout in the season opener against Missouri State, Alex Grinch's defense has surrendered 75 total points in the Sooners' last two games. Meanwhile, the offense has scuffled, especially in late-game situations. Spencer Rattler, with whom Williams is expected to compete for playing time in 2021, has tossed game-sealing interceptions in each of Oklahoma's losses.

Nevertheless, Williams isn't one to slam the panic button, especially given the unique circumstances of the 2020 season. He owns plenty of confidence in his future teammates and coaching staff.

"We've all played Monday-morning quarterback because it's a lot easier to say things at home or on Twitter, sitting on a couch, sitting back and watching the game," Williams remarked. "The players this year are out there with not as much practice, not as much training as they usually have because of COVID-19 and things like that. So stick with the players. They need us to be supportive and proud of our OU team and coaches, especially right now."

Williams is certainly doing his part in lending that support, as he made yet another trip to Oklahoma this past week. He indicated that the purpose of the visit was to explore housing options in the OKC area, as his family has made plans to move. However, Williams also figured he'd kill two birds with one stone while he was in the Sooner State.

"Since we were here, one of my future teammates, Jordan Mukes, reached out with his coach, Terrance Carter, and let us know they heard we were here in Norman and he was like, 'you should come out and see Jordan.' We aren't playing any football right now back home, where I come from, so seeing some Friday Night Lights was right up my alley."

Williams had previously stated that he'd make several out-of-state trips throughout the fall to see other members of the 2021 cycle. He's hoping to add even more pieces to an already impressive recruiting class for the Sooners, and even with the program's recent struggles, Williams remains devoted to Riley and Oklahoma.

"It's my fifth time being here in Norman, and I feel comfortable," Williams said. "I feel really good being here. I always wanted to try to find a place to feel good being at, and obviously being at this place so many times, I feel good being able to come here and enjoy myself."

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma men's golf team snags third-place finish at Big 12 Match Play Championship

Oklahoma Sooners edge out Texas Longhorns on the course Saturday behind several strong individual performances

Kemper Ball

FutureCast: Can Oklahoma fix its biggest flaws in just one week's time before heading to Dallas?

FutureCast: Can the Oklahoma Sooners fix their flaws before heading to Dallas to play the Texas Longhorns?

John. E. Hoover

"It's a sick feeling" for Sooners: 5 quotes to sum up loss at Iowa State

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and players offer their perspective on team's second consecutive loss

Parker Thune

by

Joedonlooney

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 17

Sports Illustrated podcast on the Oklahoma Sooners college football team

John. E. Hoover

Poll Data: Sooners unranked for first time since Sept. 2016

Oklahoma Sooners drop out of AP poll for first time in over four years after 37-30 loss to Iowa State

Parker Thune

Game Book: Iowa State 37, Oklahoma 30

Notes from the Oklahoma Sooners' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday night

John. E. Hoover

Five Quick Takes: Iowa State 37, Oklahoma 30

Reactions from Oklahoma Sooners' 37-30 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones

Parker Thune

by

Jungman

Mailbag: Making sense of the Sooners' 37-30 defeat at Iowa State

Oklahoma Sooners have now lost consecutive regular season games for the first time since 1999, Bob Stoops' first season as head coach

Parker Thune

OU-Iowa State Q4 Report

Fourth quarter notes from Oklahoma Sooners' contest with Iowa State Cyclones

Parker Thune

OU-Iowa State Q3 Report

Oklahoma Sooners-Iowa State Cyclones Third Quarter Report

John. E. Hoover