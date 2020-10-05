Caleb Williams Back in Norman, Talks Future Plans

Caleb Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 class with scholarship offers from elite programs coast to coast before committing to Oklahoma on July 4. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his senior season. This is 'All on the Line.'

Hey guys, welcome back to another week of Caleb Williams: All on the Line.

This week I will be talking about visiting Norman, Oklahoma again. Looking at houses and visiting Jordan Mukes and Choctaw High School for homecoming. A few weeks ago, we talked about planning visits to see future teammates, our version of Friday Night Lights.

I'm obviously in the 2021 class so I'm looking into the future, looking ahead. We traveled here Wednesday, looking for houses and things like that. My mom has been house hunting and wanted us to see some of what she's found.

Since we were here, one of my future teammates, Jordan Mukes, reached out with his coach, Terrance Carter, and let us know they heard we were here in Norman and he was like, 'you should come out and see Jordan.' We aren't playing any football right now back home, where I come from, so seeing some Friday Night Lights was right up my alley.

Jordan was ballin', he had a bunch of tackles in a very tough game. They ended up coming out with the 'W' and obviously that's great. Happy for him and his team. I talked to the quarterback (Steele Wasel), took a picture with him, and actually talked to him after the game. We were texting when I got back, just talking quarterback to quarterback. Just building a friendship with the guy, who is in the 2023 class.

The other piece of plan for the visit to Norman was to come down here with my parents to look at houses or apartments. Still trying to figure out what feels the best, what we vibe with the best. I'm happy to get back down again and visit the future home, Norman.

It's my fifth time being here in Norman, and I feel comfortable. I feel really good being here. I always wanted to try to find a place to feel good being at and obviously being at this place so many times I feel good. Being able to come here and enjoy myself. People who are not from here tend to think Oklahoma is some rural school in the Midwest that has a bunch of little hay bales. Obviously Oklahoma does have that and they have a bunch of oil rigs and things like that, but it's more to it than just that. Oklahoma City, which is a cool city, is only 20 minutes away from Norman.

And you can also venture out and do new things that you may not get to do when you live in urban environments, like I do now. Things I used to do as a child. Hunting, fishing, things like that I haven't been able to get to living in the city. I used to hunt and fish a lot. I used to crab a lot, too, with my uncle. I can kind of get here and experience new things in life. Get to be a bit more adventurous. It's always good to be able to move and have new experiences in life instead of just being in one place and getting stuck there, at least to me.

I do feel very comfortable here and I'm ready for whatever comes.

To all the Sooners fans, I know this isn't the ideal season so far that you've been seeing these past few years. But, stick with the players, coaches and team. Let's rally around them and try not to bash those guys, because obviously they're out there giving their best. Things seem a lot easier on TV than it is in real life. Actually out there trying to make the tackle, trying to make the throw, trying to catch the interception, trying to make the catch that quarterbacks throw.

We've all played Monday-morning quarterback because it's a lot easier to say things at home or on Twitter, sitting on a couch, sitting back and watching the game. The players this year are out there with not as much practice, not as much training as they usually have because of COVID-19 and things like that. So stick with the players. They need us to be supportive and proud of our OU team and coaches, especially right now. Obviously you can have your own opinion but they are trying their best.

They'll right the ship.

I really do hope with Red River Rivalry this week coming up, they beat Texas. Horns down.

Signing off, Caleb Williams: All on the Line. Make sure you stay healthy, stay positive and make sure you wash your hands.

#HornsDown 🤘⤵️

--

