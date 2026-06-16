Class of 2028 QB Trey Tagliaferri Impressed With Oklahoma's Status as 'Quarterback U'

NORMAN — The northeastern part of the United States isn’t Oklahoma’s typical recruiting ground, but the Sooners are trying to lure a quarterback from that region to Norman.

Trey Tagliaferri is a Class of 2028 quarterback from Oradell, NJ. He earned an offer from OU on May 4 and took an unofficial visit to campus a few weeks later.

Though Norman is more than 1,000 miles away from his hometown, OU made quite the impression on the young quarterback.

“OU football is amazing,” Tagliaferri told Sooners On SI. “Coach (Brent) Venables is an amazing coach, and I would be honored to play under him.”

Rivals ranks Tagliaferri as a 4-star prospect and the No. 215 overall recruit in the 2028 class. He is graded as a 3-star by 247Sports.

Standing 6-2 and weighing 190 pounds, Tagliaferri threw for 2,219 yards, 29 touchdowns and only three interceptions as a sophomore at Bergen Catholic High School in 2025.

Even with only one year of starting experience under his belt, Tagliaferri knows that he has the arm talent to one day be a standout at the Power Four level.

“The strengths of my game are my quick release and my arm strength,” Tagliaferri said.

That same arm talent has allowed Tagliaferri to already earn offers from several major programs, including Indiana, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

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In the 21st century, Oklahoma has been a quarterback factory when it comes to the NFL. Since 2000, eight former OU signal callers — Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray, Caleb Williams, Sam Bradford, Spencer Rattler, Dillon Gabriel and Landry Jones — have appeared in NFL games.

Despite hailing from the East Coast, Tagliaferri is well aware of the Sooners’ track record with quarterbacks.

“OU has always produced great quarterbacks,” Tagliaferri said. “OU is quarterback university, and that is somewhere I would want to be.”

During his trip to Norman on June 2, Tagliaferri got the chance to meet Oklahoma quarterbacks John Mateer, Bowe Bentley, Whitt Newbauer and Jett Niu.

Tagliaferri also got the chance to meet some of the Sooners’ offensive coaches, and the rising high school junior believes that he would thrive in OU’s offense.

“(Offensive coordinator Ben) Arbuckle is an amazing guy, he has coached so many amazing offenses,” Tagliaferri said. “(Quarterbacks coach John Kuceyeski) also is an amazing coach, and I loved getting to spend a lot of time with him.”

Tagliaferri’s recruiting process is still in its early stages, as he still has two years of high school football remaining. The quarterback admitted that he doesn’t have any set plans to come back to Norman, but based on his first trip, it seems that Oklahoma will be a frontrunner for his recruitment.

Tagliaferri prioritizes relationships when evaluating programs, and his first impressions of Oklahoma’s coaches and players were very strong.

“Everyone at OU seems to be in a family with each other,” Tagliaferri said. “They all love OU and want the best for each other. I want to have a great relationship with the coaches to feel comfortable with them. I’m also looking for what QB room I think will look the best for me to be able to play in.”