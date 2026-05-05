Oklahoma Extends Offer to East Coast QB in the 2028 Class

The Sooners are on the hunt for another signal caller.

Trey Tagliaferri, a 6-1, 190-pound quarterback from the Class of 2028, announced that he received an offer from Oklahoma on Monday.

Tagliaferri hails from Oradell, NJ. According to Rivals, he is the No. 205 overall prospect from the 2028 class, while 247Sports grades him as a 3-star recruit and the No. 13 quarterback from the class.

During his sophomore season at Bergen Catholic High School, Tagliaferri completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,215 yards, 29 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He also rushed for one touchdown.

Although Tagliaferri still has two years of high school football remaining, he has already taken unofficial visits to several major programs.

This spring, Tagliaferri has unofficially visited Notre Dame, Penn State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Alabama, Illinois and Rutgers. In the fall, Tagliaferri took gameday visits to Penn State and Boston College.

Other Power Four programs that have offered Tagliaferri include Kentucky, Mississippi State, Maryland, Syracuse and Virginia.

Tagliaferri is the second Class of 2028 quarterback to earn an offer from Oklahoma so far, as the Sooners began their pursuit of Graham Simpson last year.

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Simpson is ranked as a 4-star prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings. In 2025, his sophomore season, he led Westview (TN) High School to a state championship, throwing for 566 yards and logging eight total touchdowns in the Tennessee 3A state title game.

So far, Simpson has taken unofficial visits to Alabama, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. Simpson is the younger brother of Ty Simpson, who served as Alabama’s starting quarterback in 2025 and was recently selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Oklahoma is looking to build a 2028 class that rivals its outstanding 2027 class.

The Sooners are ranked No. 1 nationally in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings for the 2027 cycle, while Rivals has them at No. 3, behind Texas A&M and Texas Tech. OU has earned 20 commitments so far, and 247Sports grades 12 of them as 4-star prospects or better.

Oklahoma signed one quarterback, Bowe Bentley, from the Class of 2026. The Sooners currently have one quarterback, Jamison Roberts, pledged from the 2027 class.

OU is looking to improve upon its 2025 campaign in which it finished 10-3 and earned a College Football Playoff berth for the first time since 2019. The Sooners will begin their 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.