Column: Ever Steady in a Changing Landscape, Oklahoma's Brent Venables Draws Motivation from the Hard Times
There’s no doubt that Brent Venables has his finger on the pulse of Oklahoma football.
Actually, as head coach, Venables IS the pulse of Oklahoma football.
But long before his maiden season as the Sooners’ head man back in 2022, Venables knew what OU football was all about. As much as anyone this side of Bob Stoops, he helped put it there. It was Venables’ arrival from Kansas State, along with Stoops, Mike Stoops, Mark Mangino and others, who directed Oklahoma’s last trip to college football’s mountaintop.
But that was 25 years ago now.
Now, entering his fourth season sitting in the big office, Venables understands not only what it takes and what it looks like, he understands what this year’s team must sacrifice and what it must gain.
He understands that going 6-7 isn’t good enough, that a 22-17 career record (and an 0-3 mark in minor bowl games) is incongruent with an $8.5 million salary.
But it is the losing, Venables said on Tuesday from Norman during his weekly press conference, that drives him to break out of mediocrity and return OU football back to its natural state.
“I care about and respect and value all of the joy that this program has brought to so many thousands upon thousands of Oklahomans, not only here in the state, but certainly in the state and across the country,” Venables said. “And, you know, I've been incredibly disappointed that we haven't been able to give more reason for celebrating and excitement … with our end product. But I'm motivated by that.”
More Changes in a Time of Change
Venables takes the No. 18-ranked Sooners into their opener Saturday against overmatched Illinois State — and then into next week’s historic clash with 2023 national champion Michigan, and then into OU’s second season as a member of the Southeastern Conference — having taken over the defensive coordinator duties but also having added two new assistant coaches; having hired a young, new offensive coordinator in Ben Arbuckle but also having added an old colleague in Kevin Wilson; having relinquished almost all of the scouting grunt work to new general manager Jim Nagy and his staff, but also making the final call on which recruits become Sooners.
“Every year seems like it's been a life of its own to me,” he said. “And I've really approached it that way because every year, the environment that we're in has changed tremendously. But you have to learn and grow from all of it.
“You try to have a great self-awareness about where you can get better, where the program needs to get better … and continue to try to find the right people from a recruiting standpoint. That's the lifeblood of all of it. There's nothing that's more important than having the right guys in the locker room.”
Venables’ route to the top of the ladder in Norman was atypical for a big-time college football program. After decades of success doing things the old-school way — the Bill Snyder-Bob Stoops-Dabo Swinney way — Venables turned 50, then got his first head coaching job. Then along came NIL, a revolving-door transfer portal, the addition of scouting and personnel departments and now revenue sharing with the athletes. Then the athletic director who hired him announced he was retiring.
“The challenges, the headwinds, the environment that we're dealing with now — like I had said, we had 63 new players our first year,” Venables said. “And so there's a lot that you don't know in that new environment. It's the first time I've been in a program in several decades where there's so much instability and in how you kind of start completely over.
“Through it all, I'm proud of the hard work. I'm disappointed in the lack of success at times. But without question, our best days are sitting in front of us, you know, as we speak. So I've never been more excited. But that's who I am. You can't fabricate it.”
Venables the Man Hasn't Changed
Venables’ famous intensity — whether making players “run it again” in a practice drill or spending bleary-eyed hours deep into the morning studying film or “correcting” players on the sideline until his veins seem ready to burst — hasn’t diminished. Venables is still that same football savant, that same Kansas State walk-on with oversized shoulder pads and an attitude to match, that same small-town, Kansas scrapper who recognizes his critics as he simply climbs over and around them with a tireless work ethic and a mind built for the game.
“I’m incredibly invested in the moment,” Venables said. “I’m very passionate. I love what I do. I'm grateful for what I get to do. I happen to have a head coach title, and none of that has changed who I am. I show up every single day. I care about helping people have success.”
One thing Venables knows that should serve anyone: tough times at work don’t compare to family crises. It would be wrong to assume it wasn't there already, but it seems likely that Venables has gained a new perspective on life and football as his kids have grown into adulthood, and especially as his wife Julie has courageously battled cancer. Venables' inner strength shines the brightest when times turn dark.
“I know how fortunate I am to be able to get to do what I get to do and who I get to do it with,” Venables said. “And I have that perspective every single day. There is never a time for a pity party. I don't feel bad for nobody. Nobody feels bad for me. And that's just the way life is. And I've always had that mindset. The game ain't fair, life ain't fair.
“But we have an amazing staff and we have an amazing locker room. And I'm at one of the best football programs in college football history. … I pull up to the Switzer Center every single day. So, tremendous responsibility in what I have to own. And I want to put out a product that everybody that loves Oklahoma is incredibly proud of.”