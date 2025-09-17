Column: Why SEC Opener vs. Auburn is a Pivotal Moment for Oklahoma Football
This feels like a pivotal moment in the history of Oklahoma football.
Auburn comes to Norman on Saturday, a matchup of two undefeated SEC teams, No. 11 OU and No. 22 Auburn.
It feels a little like last year’s Southeastern Conference debut against Tennessee, but maybe with a touch more desperation. That season, remember, came with a sea of high expectations — which were ruined by an unprecedented storm of injuries. After the 2023 squad won 10 games, last year’s team started 3-0.
But then the Vols quickly extinguished the Sooners’ good vibes and, as the tip of a very pointy schedule, let everyone know just how far that OU team was from being “SEC ready” as the Sooners stumbled to a 6-7 finish.
Oklahoma’s first SEC win did come just a week later — at Auburn; stow that one away for a second — but the second one didn’t happen until late November, when OU stunned Alabama in the ’24 home finale.
The electricity in the stadium for Tennessee was largely unmatched. The stadium was packed, shoulder to shoulder, not an empty seat in the neighborhood. OU fans, after a full day of SEC-style tailgating, were in full throat.
Then, behind a landslide of almost inexplicable turnovers from quarterback Jackson Arnold, the Vols delivered a first-half knockout blow and coasted to a 25-15 victory.
Now that the Sooners are 3-0 for the fourth time in four seasons under Brent Venables, the building to Saturday’s clash with the Tigers feels similar.
Venables on Tuesday said Sooner Nation has a “great opportunity to affect the game like they did for Michigan. … I know they’re gonna show up early and stay late.”
Arnold may yet be the pivotal player in this pivotal moment for OU football.
In his fifth collegiate start, he was objectively bad against the Vols, throwing a first-quarter interception, losing a second-quarter fumble at the goal line (one play after the Sooner defense had forced a fumble), and losing another fumble (this one a weird, sideways pass that lost 21 yards and produced a Tennessee touchdown) just before halftime on yet another one-play drive.
In the first half, the Sooners had run 36 plays, gained 54 yards and trailed 19-3.
Arnold was benched right then, and he didn’t see the field in the Sooners’ big win the following week at Auburn. That, as they say, is ironic. OU beat Auburn because Arnold didn't play against the Tigers (and because linebacker Kip Lewis saved the day with an interception return for a touchdown). Now, Arnold is bringing his new team back home to face his old team.
OU fans think they might be able to rattle Arnold with a little verbal hostility and a lot of noise.
Venables used an interesting phrase to describe Arnold on Tuesday.
“I think he's the same guy,” Venables said. “I think he's got a healthy football team around him, and he's having great success running, throwing, being really efficient, he's taking care of the ball, and the people around him are really good.”
Venables likely meant the “same guy” that Oklahoma recruited: a 5-star stud quarterback, a dynamic, dual-threat leader, a dangerous, fast, strong-armed star in the making.
Sooner Nation hears “same guy” and remembers Arnold’s 12 fumbles last season, which pulls them a little closer to the edge of their seat for Saturday’s game.
“He has a really good arm,” said junior linebacker Kobie McKinzie. “Jackson’s always been really, really capable of throwing a really good ball. So, we got to do our job. … He is a threat at running the ball too.”
The Oklahoma defense has been excellent through three games, leading the nation in several categories and leading the SEC in several more. But they still don’t have a takeaway. Against the likes of Illinois State and Temple, and against a true freshman Michigan quarterback making his first road start, this phenomenal, fast and ferocious Sooner D hasn’t had one fumble recovered, hasn’t taken away one interception.
“We just got to get turnovers,” said senior safety Robert Spears-Jennings, “because the offense, they're moving the ball. But if we could steal an extra possession in this league, we'll be great.”
Maybe Arnold can truly be that pivot point that fixes all that and thus propels the Sooners to the next level — that of SEC contender.
Oklahoma is now a 6 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel SportsBook, and is -220 to win the game, per SI Bet.
If Oklahoma wins this game and goes to 4-0, then a final non-conference cakewalk against Kent State awaits on Oct. 4, meaning the Sooners would be 5-0 and ranked in the top 10 ahead of their annual showdown with Texas on Oct. 11.
The Longhorns — who began the year ranked No. 1 for the first time in school history — have looked vastly overrated so far.
Plant the flag at the State Fair of Texas, and the second half of the season could produce some real fruit for a return to the College Football Playoff.
That’s putting the wagon ahead of ponies, of course.
But any hope for achieving such glory in 2025, any chance that Venables finally does get the schooner pointed in the right direction, any possibility that this program actually achieves SEC readiness and can compete for a championship again, starts with this week’s game against Auburn.
“Gonna be a great challenge for us going into this weekend,” Venables said.
And a great opportunity.