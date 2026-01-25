Consensus 4-star Defensive Back Sets Date for Oklahoma Visit

Jaylen Scott is one of the nation’s best defensive backs in the Class of 2027, and he’ll soon be in Norman to check out the University of Oklahoma.

Scott, who primarily plays safety, announced Sunday that he will visit OU on March 7.

I will be in Oklahoma on march 7th!⭕️ pic.twitter.com/TkutDYJERP — Jaylen Scott 27’ (@JaylenS_4) January 25, 2026

A native of Mobile, AL, Scott is a consensus 4-star prospect, listed at 6-0 and 165 pounds. He is ranked the No. 113 overall player and No. 10 safety in the Class of 2027 by 247Sports.

As a junior at Williamson High School, Scott registered 104 total tackles, 52 solo tackles, five interceptions, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Scott’s stellar junior campaign followed his sophomore season in which he logged 107 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, four interceptions, two tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

Scott’s recruitment has been full of twists and turns.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

Will Oklahoma's WR Corps Improve in 2026?

Oklahoma Drops Sixth Game in a Row as Missouri Capitalizes on Heroic Shots

The Hiring of Roger Denny Provides Insight in Oklahoma's Evolving Philosophy Change

The defensive back committed to Florida State on Jan. 18, 2025, before flipping his pledge from the Seminoles to Auburn in June. Even though Scott was committed to Auburn, he continued to collect offers from major programs like Oklahoma, North Carolina and Colorado. Scott decommitted from Auburn on Dec. 2.

In addition to the aforementioned schools that have pursued him, Scott has earned offers from Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Miami, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Scott also revealed on Sunday that he will be releasing his list of top schools soon.

Top schools dropping soon👀👀 — Jaylen Scott 27’ (@JaylenS_4) January 25, 2026

Oklahoma currently has 13 players committed from the Class of 2027. The Sooners have more pledges than any other school and hold the No. 1 spot in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings for the cycle.

Per 247Sports, seven of OU’s 2027 commits are graded as 4-star prospects or better. Each of those seven are ranked in the top 200 of the recruiting network’s player rankings.

Last month, Oklahoma finalized its 2026 recruiting class. The Sooners ended the cycle with 24 signees and the No. 15 spot in 247Sports’ rankings.

OU is looking to build on its 2025 campaign in which it went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to end the regular season and punch their ticket to the playoff.

Oklahoma will open the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.