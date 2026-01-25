Will Oklahoma's WR Corps Improve in 2026?

NORMAN — Emmett Jones’ wide receiver room at Oklahoma has been almost completely remade.

But the one returning piece is a big one.

In the latest post-portal depth-chart projection, we take a look at the Sooners’ wide receiver corps.

Isaiah Sategna emerged as a star this season for Oklahoma after transferring from Arkansas.

Sategna had 67 catches for 965 yards and eight touchdowns receiving and also averaged 13.3 yards per punt return.

He had 10 more catches and 345 yards more than any other Sooner and had nearly half of OU’s 17 touchdown receptions.

“Just the offense,” Sategna said of the difference between his time at Arkansas and Oklahoma. “I really love the offense I’m in, just the way I’m being used. It’s a lot different than last year.”

The Sooners hope it’ll be different in 2026 as well.

Much of the rest of the group in 2025 is gone.

Deion Burks’ eligibility is up while Jayden Gibson (South Carolina), Javonnie Gibson (Cincinnati), Zion Kearney (Wisconsin), Zion Ragins (Mississippi State), Josiah Martin (North Texas) and KJ Daniels (UAB) all transferred away.

Outside of Sategna, the other Sooners’ returners at the position had only a combined 14 catches for 184 yards with no touchdowns.

The most productive of those was McNeese State transfer Jer’Michael Carter, who had nine catches for 101 yards.

So Oklahoma made a significant splash in the portal at the position.

After bringing in mostly players who were playing at lower divisions at the position last season, outside of Sategna from Arkansas and Martin from Cal, the Sooners brought in a pair of power-conference additions who figure to have a significant impact.

After being limited due to injury in 2024, Trell Harris exploded at Virginia this season with 59 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns to become the favorite target of former OU quarterback Chandler Morris and help the Cavaliers to the brink of the College Football Playoff.

The 6-foot-0, 200-pounder has the speed to be an explosive playmaker in Ben Arbuckle’s offense while also taking defensive attention away from Sategna.

The Sooners also not only snagged another proven playmaker in the portal, but they took him away from their biggest rival with Parker Livingstone making the jump across the Red River from Texas to Oklahoma.

Livingstone, the (now former) roommate of Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, emerged as a redshirt freshman this season with 29 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns.

At 6-foot-4, Livingstone gives quarterback John Mateer a sizable, reliable weapon in the passing game that was often missing in 2025.

The Sooners also added Mackenzie Alleyne of Washington State.

Alleyne didn’t have much production for the Cougars last season but is familiar with both Mateer and Arbuckle as the trio were together with the Cougars in 2024 when Alleyne was a true freshman.

While Sategna, Harris and Livingstone figure to be the starters, the rotation beyond the front line is a bit more muddled.

Carter returns hoping for a more consistent role after flourishing in the two games against Alabama.

Ivan Carreon entered the transfer portal after having just two catches for 35 yards last season, but ultimately decided to return to Oklahoma.

Carreon’s size makes him an attractive option but he wasn’t able to make significant strides as a sophomore last season after earning plenty of playing time as a freshman.

Elijah Thomas was a special-teams star as a freshman but had just one five-yard catch. Thomas figures to be in the mix as well.

Jacob Jordan also returns.

Jordan played plenty in 2024 as a walk-on, with 27 catches for 234 yards and a touchdown, but his role diminished last season under Arbuckle when he had just two catches for 43 yards.

The Sooners also signed four receivers in the 2026 signing class,

The most likely of those to earn immediate playing time figures to be 6-foot-3 Jayden Petit of Naples, Florida.

Petit had 3,695 career receiving yards, setting a Southwest Florida record. He had 69 catches for 1,544 yards and 23 touchdowns during the regular season as a senior.

Neumann Celtics receiver Jayden Petit (3) runs after making a catch during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Bishop Verot Vikings at Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. Petit will be a freshman at Oklahoma in 2026. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Projected Wide Receiver Depth Chart

Starters: Isaiah Sategna, RSr.; Trell Harris, RSr.; Parker Livingstone, RSo.

Backups: Jer’Michael Carter, Sr.; Elijah Thomas, So.; Ivan Carreon, Jr.

Others: Jacob Jordan, Jr.; Jayden Petit, Fr.; Jahsiear Rogers, Fr.; Xavier Okwufulueze, Fr.; Daniel Odom, Fr.