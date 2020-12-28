FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Cotton Bowl will be Toby Rowland's first missed game

After testing positive for COVID-19, Rowland will miss Wednesday's game while Chris Plank fills in on the mic
Toby Rowland, the voice of the Sooners, hasn't missed a game since taking over the mid in 2011. 

That will change on Wednesday when Rowland sits out the upcoming Cotton Bowl Classic between Oklahoma and Florida.

Rowland tested positive for COVID-19 on Christmas Day, he announced Monday in a statement on the OU Athletics Twitter account.

“I am saddened to announce that I will not be in the Sooner Sports Radio Network booth for Wednesday’s Cotton Bowl Classic,” Rowland said.

“After experiencing moderate symptoms for 48 hours, I am feeling increasingly better and intend to participate in pregame and postgame coverage while remaining home in isolation.”

In Rowland’s absence, Chris Plank will move from sideline duty to play-by-play. Plank has been a fixture on OU game days since 2011.

