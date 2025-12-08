What Aspects of Its First Win Over Alabama Can Oklahoma Replicate in the CFP Rematch?

Oklahoma’s win over Alabama, as many across the country gleefully pointed out after the Sooners’ win, included some statistical anomalies.

The Crimson Tide outgained OU 406-212 on Nov. 15 in Tuscaloosa, and the Sooners’ 212 yards were the fewest Oklahoma had put up in a win since 2001.

But Brent Venables’ team came out on top on the scoreboard — something nobody in Norman should ever have to apologize for.

The victory was a key piece in Oklahoma’s Red November run, but what aspects of that game can be relied upon when the Crimson Tide return to Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for the College Football Playoff on Dec. 19?

Turnovers: Luck or Venables’ Master Plan?

Oklahoma defensive back Eli Bowen runs after intercepting Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. | Gary Cosby-Imagn Images

Oklahoma won the turnover battle 3-0 in Tuscaloosa.

Eli Bowen opened things up with an 87-yard Pick Six, then Jaydan Hardy’s forced fumble on special teams set OU’s offense up with a short field in the second quarter.

Finally, Taylor Wein’s strip sack allowed the Sooners to add another field goal, and Oklahoma cashed in the three mistakes for 17 of its 23 points.

And while it’s unlikely OU will score another defensive touchdown, Venables’ defenses have had plenty of success taking the ball away from Kalen DeBoer’s offenses over the past two years.

Oklahoma won the turnover battle 3-1 in the Sooners’ 24-3 victory over Alabama last year in Norman, a game that also included a defensive score thanks to linebacker Kip Lewis.

Ty Simpson hasn’t exactly taken care of the ball for the Crimson Tide, either.

He entered the first contest with the Sooners having thrown just two interceptions all year.

Simpson then threw a pair of picks the week after the defeat to Oklahoma to Eastern Illinois, then he threw an interception in the SEC Championship Game.

Georgia consistently got pressure on Simpson, too, which could be the case come Dec. 19 — especially if pass rusher R Mason Thomas will be back in OU’s lineup.

John Mateer kept the ball out of the hands of the Alabama defense, something he’ll need to do again in the CFP, but there’s plenty of reason to believe the OU defense can create more chaos in Round 2 against the Crimson Tide.

Alabama Will Still Be One-Dimensional

Alabama averaged 2.4 yards per carry against Oklahoma in the first meeting between the Sooners and the Crimson Tide. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

The performance of Oklahoma’s offense (we’ll get to that) was a focal point coming out of November’s matchup, but Alabama’s offense struggled to run the ball just as much as the Sooners.

The Crimson Tide finished with 80 rushing yards on 33 carries, an average of just 2.4 yards per attempt.

There’s no reason to believe that’s suddenly going to turn around in Norman.

Georgia held Alabama to -3 rushing yards last Saturday, and the Tide, like Oklahoma, are fighting through injuries both on the offensive line and in the backfield.

The inability to run the football allowed Venables to dial up the pressure on Simpson.

Alabama marched 75 yards on its first drive of the second half, then it was held to 15 yards across the next three drives as Venables heated up Simpson.

Limiting the yardage through the air to receivers Germie Bernard and Ryan Williams and tight end Josh Cuevas is the path to stifling Alabama, and that job is made easier when Venables and the OU defense know passing plays are coming.

The Offense Has to Find Itself

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer carries the ball against Alabama. | David Leong-Imagn Images

It’s incredibly unlikely that the Sooners are going to win a CFP contest with just 212 yards of total offense.

Oklahoma took a risk-averse approach to attacking Alabama’s defense — especially when it built an early lead.

Ben Arbuckle is going to have to open up the playbook to win the second matchup with the Tide, but he should have a few more tools at his disposal.

Running backs Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock appeared in the first matchup with Alabama, but neither was anywhere close to playing 100 percent.

Both running backs will have three weeks from OU’s last contest against LSU until the CFP to get back to their best.

That should lift some of the pressure off Mateer, who in turn, will be able to operate more comfortably at the line of scrimmage with the crowd on his side as opposed to against him.

The Sooners don’t have to put 40 points on the board to win — that’s far from the formula that worked so well in November.

But the performance will have to be much better for OU to advance to take on No. 1 Indiana in the Rose Bowl.