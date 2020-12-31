Creed Humphrey declares for NFL

Creed Humphrey’s decorated career at the University of Oklahoma is over.

Just hours after anchoring OU’s historic 55-20 beatdown of Florida in the 85th Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday, Humphrey made his declaration Thursday on Twitter.

“After talking with my coaches and my family, I have decided that it is time to begin the next chapter of my life,” Humphrey wrote. “I will be declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Creed Humphrey Pool photo

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Humphrey, a fourth-year junior from nearby Shawnee, OK, was a two-time Big 12 offensive lineman of the year and made numerous All-America teams during his career after redshirting the 2017 season.

Earlier Thursday, Humphrey was named second-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association. He started 36 consecutive games in his career (37 overall) at center and was a two-time captain.