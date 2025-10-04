D-Line Headlines Oklahoma's Position-by-Position Report Card in Red River Tuneup
NORMAN — Oklahoma did what it needed to do against Kent State on Saturday.
The fifth-ranked Sooners scored on their first five possessions, eventually established the running game, dominated defensively and finally forced turnovers in a 44-0 victory at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
The grades reflect a mostly positive performance, but there were a couple areas of concern as OU’s attention turns toward next week’s showdown with Texas.
Here’s a look at the Sooners’ position-by-position report card.
Read More Oklahoma vs. Kent State
- Three Quick Takeaways From No. 5 Oklahoma's Win Over Kent State
- Oklahoma-Kent State Stock Report: Who's Up, Who's Down Heading into Red River Rivalry?
- Live Updates From No. 5 Oklahoma vs. Kent State
Quarterbacks: B+
Michael Hawkins Jr. showed some improvement from last season, completing 14 of 24 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns.
Hawkins generally avoided putting his throws into bad positions, held onto the ball and showed some running ability with nine carries for 33 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown run.
Hawkins’ best play might've come on his first touchdown pass, a 30-yarder to Isaiah Sategna.
Hawkins was nearly brought down in the backfield, but escaped as he moved to his right before floating the pass to a wide-open Sategna.
It was one of four passes of 15 or more yards Hawkins completed.
Perhaps the biggest surprise was seeing injured starter John Mateer dressed out, though with a brace on his recently surgically repaired throwing hand.
Mateer didn’t warm up, but it still appeared a positive sign for his potential availability for next week’s Red River Rivalry.
With the Sooners up 44-0 early in the fourth, Mercer transfer Whitt Newbauer came on to replace Hawkins.
Newbauer and freshman Jet Niu didn’t do much, with Newbauer completing 1 of 3 passes while Niu had just a pair of handoffs as the Sooners ate up the clock.
Running Backs: B
It took a bit for the group to get going, but freshman Tory Blaylock finished with 15 carries for 78 yards.
Perhaps the biggest development was the emergence of Cal transfer Jaydn Ott.
Ott came into the game with just nine carries for 17 yards but finished with 49 yards on 11 carries.
He had carries of 10 and 12 yards on back-to-back plays early in the second quarter.
Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: B+
Isaiah Sategna continued his recent surge, with four catches for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Sategna has 20 catches for 297 yards and three touchdowns in the last three games.
But OU’s biggest area of concern at the position — or any other — came early when Keontez Lewis suffered an apparent neck injury after crashing into the brick wall behind the north end zone after an overthrow by Hawkins.
Javonnie Gibson made his Sooners’ debut with one 5-yard catch while Ivan Carreon added a 32-yard catch.
Tight end Jaren Kanak finished with a season-low 21 yards on two catches, but Kaden Helms made his season debut with a touchdown catch.
Offensive Line: C+
The good news?
The Sooners got Michael Fasusi back after he played just a handful of plays vs. Auburn after missing the Temple game.
But OU struggled a bit to protect Hawkins early, and it took some time for the Sooners’ front to open up holes for Blaylock and Ott.
Derek Simmons had some moments of struggle, while Logan Howland was banged up late in the game.
OU ultimately averaged 4.5 yards per rush, and allowed three sacks.
Defensive Line: A
Unsurprisingly, the Sooners didn’t do anything too flashy on defense against an overmatched Golden Flashes’ offense.
But it was plenty.
On the second play of the game, David Stone and Gracen Halton broke through and teamed up for the first of five Sooners’ sacks.
The group accounted for all of the sacks.
Stone was making his first career start as both Jayden Jackson and Damonic Williams were held out.
Later, the defensive line came through with OU’s first takeaway of the season, as defensive end R Mason Thomas hit Devin Kargman in the backfield and knocked the ball free before Halton picked it up at the 4 and took it in for a touchdown.
Linebackers: B
The day was a relatively quiet one for the group, with Owen Heinecke leading the way with four tackles.
Taylor Heim added three solo tackles.
With the front dominating, there weren’t many plays to be made for the linebackers, but at least there weren’t any major busts among the group.
Defensive Backs: B
The biggest development was the return of cornerback Eli Bowen, who missed the first four games of the season due to injury.
Bowen started and played the first two series.
Jaydan Hardy came up with Oklahoma's first interception of the season in the third quarter.
Freshman Courtland Guillory was called for a pass interference penalty late as OU finished with six penalties for 72 yards.
Kendel Dolby and Reggie Powers each had four tackles.
Special Teams: A+
After Tate Sandell missed his first field-goal try of the season, there was plenty of concern about the Sooners’ kicking game.
But Sandell has been excellent since then.
After making all three of his field goals Saturday, Sandell has made nine consecutive field-goal tries.
Sandell’s kicks against Kent State including a 55-yarder just before halftime to send the Sooners into the break with a 23-0 lead.
Sandell wasn’t the only special teams highlight Saturday.
Sategna had 97 punt-return yards on five tries and with the game well in hand midway through the fourth quarter, punter Grayson Miller pinned the Golden Flashes inside their 1 with a 44-yard punt.