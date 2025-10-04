Live Updates From No. 5 Oklahoma vs. Kent State
NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium as the No. 5-ranked Sooners close non-conference play against the Kent State Golden Flashes. Just refresh the page for updates as the game progresses.
2:23 p.m.
Per the warmups, Oklahoma will finally be back to its preferred starting offensive line.
From left to right: Fasusi-Ozaeta-Maikkula-Nwaiwu-Simmons.
— Chapman
2:20 p.m.
Tight end Kaden Helms doesn’t appear to have a cast on his hand as he goes through warmups, either. It would be good news for Helms and Tatum to be able to give it a go today.
— Chapman
2:18 p.m.
Looks like Jayden Jackson and Damonic Williams will not participate today.
They are dressed out, but not warming up.
Jake Taylor and Jacob Sexton are both out as well.
Taylor Tatum is warming up, however. That would be a first for him this year.
— Chapman
2:09 p.m.
John Mateer has his jersey on… but there will be no drama. He lightly trotted down the tunnel and immediately went to stand by Joe Jon Finley as the offense started to warm up.
Javonnie Gibson is stretching out and bouncing all over the place. Obviously ready to get his OU career going.
— Chapman
1:21 p.m.
Today is for the Michael Hawkins show, but OU quarterback John Mateer did have a decent-sized brace on his right hand when the team arrived at the Walk of Champions.
Important to remember that this is the same coaching staff that ran Dillon Gabriel through the entire warmup against Texas to try and deceive. So we'll just wait until next Saturday before passing any big judgments on Mateer's availability in the Red River Shootout.
— Chapman