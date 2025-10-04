All Sooners

Live Updates From No. 5 Oklahoma vs. Kent State

Ryan Chapman, Ryan Aber and John Hoover offer their real-time observations from No. 5 Oklahoma's non-conference finale against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables greets fans at the Walk of Champions.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables greets fans at the Walk of Champions. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium as the No. 5-ranked Sooners close non-conference play against the Kent State Golden Flashes. Just refresh the page for updates as the game progresses. 

2:23 p.m.

Per the warmups, Oklahoma will finally be back to its preferred starting offensive line. 

From left to right: Fasusi-Ozaeta-Maikkula-Nwaiwu-Simmons.

— Chapman

2:20 p.m.

Tight end Kaden Helms doesn’t appear to have a cast on his hand as he goes through warmups, either. It would be good news for Helms and Tatum to be able to give it a go today.

— Chapman 

2:18 p.m.

Looks like Jayden Jackson and Damonic Williams will not participate today. 

They are dressed out, but not warming up. 

Jake Taylor and Jacob Sexton are both out as well. 

Taylor Tatum is warming up, however. That would be a first for him this year. 

— Chapman 

2:09 p.m.

John Mateer has his jersey on… but there will be no drama. He lightly trotted down the tunnel and immediately went to stand by Joe Jon Finley as the offense started to warm up. 

Javonnie Gibson is stretching out and bouncing all over the place. Obviously ready to get his OU career going. 

— Chapman 

1:21 p.m.

Today is for the Michael Hawkins show, but OU quarterback John Mateer did have a decent-sized brace on his right hand when the team arrived at the Walk of Champions.

Important to remember that this is the same coaching staff that ran Dillon Gabriel through the entire warmup against Texas to try and deceive. So we'll just wait until next Saturday before passing any big judgments on Mateer's availability in the Red River Shootout.

— Chapman 

feed

Published |Modified
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Football