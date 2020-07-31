Saturday is a big day for Lincoln Riley and the Sooner staff, as they'll find out whether their efforts to land two top defensive back prospects paid off.

Four-star safety Kendal Daniels and three-star cornerback Damond Harmon are both set to announce their commitments.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Daniels is the top in-state recruit in the 2021 cycle. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound headhunter will choose between Oklahoma, Clemson, LSU and Texas A & M.

Harmon, an SI All-American Top 1000 candidate, plays his prep ball at Highland Springs (Va.) and has narrowed his list to five schools. Oklahoma, Penn State, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina are all hoping to land the lockdown corner.

At Highland Springs, Harmon plays alongside fellow Sooner target Kelvin Gilliam. As SI Sooners reported earlier this month, the two have maintained a close friendship since fifth grade, and would like to play together at the collegiate level. That reality makes Harmon's decision all the more consequential for Oklahoma.

Daniels could play either safety or linebacker as a collegian, and Harmon has experience playing all over the secondary. Alex Grinch has placed a priority on recruiting versatile defenders, and both players fit the bill.

“I’ve been playing safety my whole life," Harmon told SI Sooners. "I didn’t start playing corner until I got to high school. I’ve been developing a lot. The position is pretty easy to me right now, but I know that’s just because of the level I’m on.

"I’m not trying to sound cocky or anything, but I feel like I’m on a higher level than most other high school DB’s and high school receivers. So I got to keep on my grind and keep getting better and keep getting stronger so I can stay higher than the guys I’m playing against.”

Neither Daniels nor Harmon has announced a time for their commitment.

