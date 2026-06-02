Unheralded DB Stands Out at Oklahoma’s First Brent Venables Camp of Summer

NORMAN — For the first time of the 2026 summer, Oklahoma’s staff hosted one of its Brent Venables Elite Football Camps on Tuesday.

Offensive, defensive and special teams players from across the country met in Norman to participate in one-on-one and positional drills under the leadership of the Sooners’ current players and coaches.

Here are notes from the first camp:

2028 DB from Texas thrives

Defensive back prospect Davyn Davis competes at one of the Brent Venables Football Camps at Everest Training Center. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Cornerback Davyn Davis still has two more years to collect offers, but he made quite the impression on those watching Tuesday’s camp.

Davis, who hails from Crandall, TX, was particularly dominant in receiver-versus-defensive back drills, regularly breaking up passes for the wide receiver prospects in attendance. He also flashed his athleticism in positional drills while working with defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan.

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According to 247Sports, Davis has yet to receive offers from any Division I programs. But he received a Texas Tech gameday invite last year for the Red Raiders’ game against UCF. He also was invited to one of Houston’s camps last summer.

Davis plays at Crandall High School, where former OU linebacker Sammy Omosigho attended. Omosigho transferred from Oklahoma to UCLA during the offseason.

Pair of offensive linemen receive offers

Offensive line prospect Declan Heying competes during one of the Brent Venables Football Camps at Everest Training Center. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Offensive and defensive line prospects competed during the morning portion of Tuesday’s camp, and two of them walked away with offers: Jaxon Lawler and Declan Heying.

#AGTG after a great camp and conversation with @OU_CoachB, I’m blessed to receive an Offer from the University of Oklahoma!@CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/6p69nqPZCA — Declan Heying (@DeclanH2028) June 2, 2026

Standing 6-4 and weighing 285 pounds, Lawler is graded as a 3-star prospect, per Rivals. The Amarillo, TX, native from the Class of 2027 has already collected offers from over a dozen Division I programs, including Oklahoma State, Wake Forest, Tulsa, UTSA and Wyoming.

During his junior season at Bushland High School, Lawler earned first-team all-district honors on both sides of the ball, as he played on the school’s offensive and defensive lines.

Heying, from the Class of 2028, is ranked as a 4-star prospect and the No. 218 overall recruit, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He is listed at 6-5 and 270 pounds.

The offensive tackle prospect already has an impressive list of offers that includes Ohio State, Iowa, Missouri, Tennessee, Nebraska, Penn State, Oregon, Nebraska and Auburn.

2029 edge rusher earns praise from OU DEs coach

Edge rusher prospect Eddison King takes instruction from OU edge rusher Taylor Wein at one of the Brent Venables Football Camps at Everest Training Center. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

As a 2029 prospect, edge rusher Eddison King still has three years of high school football left.

But he was a standout during the first camp.

On multiple occasions, King received praise from Oklahoma edge rushers coach Miguel Chavis. King thrived during the one-on-one portion of the morning session, often going against Heying and some of the other notable prospects in attendance.

King is an unranked prospect, according to 247Sports, but he already has collected offers from Ole Miss, Baylor, Cal, Kansas and Houston.

As a freshman at Waco La Vega (TX) High School in 2025, King registered 62 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.