Observations from Oklahoma’s Brent Venables Football Camp Session IV
NORMAN — Oklahoma hosted its final Brent Venables Football Camp of the 2025 summer on Friday.
Highly ranked prospects from across the country arrived in Norman to receive instruction from the Sooners’ coaches and players.
Here are notes from Friday’s clinic:
Jaden O’Neal attends camp
Class of 2026 quarterback Jaden O’Neal, who committed to Oklahoma last June, participated on Friday.
After going through station drills in the first half of the clinic, O’Neal and his quarterback counterparts went to the outdoor practice field at Everest Training Center to throw to receivers in one-on-one drills.
O’Neal consistently completed long passes to the wide receivers at camp, displaying his arm talent, accuracy and throw power. There were also plenty of passes from him that went incomplete, often due to either bad routes or drops from receivers.
Originally from the Los Angeles area, O’Neal recently moved to Oklahoma, and he’ll play for Mustang High School in the fall.
In the 2024 season at Narbonne High School, O’Neal led his team to a Los Angeles City Section Open Division championship, throwing for 396 yards and six touchdowns in the title game.
O’Neal — who stands 6-3 and weighs 215 pounds — is the No. 161 prospect and No. 16 quarterback in the Class of 2026, per Rivals. He is one of 10 players committed to OU in the class.
O’Neal, however, has explored other options lately after the Sooners offered fellow 2026 quarterback Bowe Bentley (Celina, TX) in December. Bentley announced in May that the Sooners are one of two finalists for his recruitment, along with LSU.
O’Neal officially visited Arizona in May and is scheduled to visit Florida State on Sunday. The quarterback has an official visit with OU planned for June 20.
Sooners offer prospects after camp
Class of 2027 offensive lineman Keyon Hemphill-Woods announced that he received an offer from OU after Friday’s camp.
Hemphill-Woods is graded as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports and is listed at 6-3 and 275 pounds. He is a native of Columbus, TX, where he helped lead Columbus High School to the 3A Division I state championship in 2024.
Hemphill-Woods, who plays on the interior, has also received offers from Houston, South Florida, Liberty and UTSA.
Edge rusher Troy Mailo also announced an offer from the Sooners.
Mailo, a 6-3, 238-pound defensive end, is a 3-star prospect and the No. 2 player from Colorado in the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports.
As a sophomore for Mullen High School in Denver, Mailo logged 52 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 30 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Mailo has received offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Utah, Washington State and Colorado State.
Final camp
The camp cycle is now over for Venables and company. The Sooners will likely send out several offers in the coming weeks, and some of their prospects will likely make their college decisions.
Oklahoma currently has the No. 38 class in 247Sports' Class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.
The Sooners open the 2025 season against Illinois State on Aug. 30.