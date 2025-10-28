Despite Another Setback, Oklahoma's Peyton Bowen Hasn't 'Lost Faith'
Peyton Bowen still uses the word "playoffs."
In the wake of a disappointing 34-26 loss to Mississippi, the playoffs seem too grandiose a dream for the Oklahoma Sooners. With a road game at Tennessee coming up, the pressing matter should be to avoid costly mistakes in order to secure a much-needed road victory.
But Bowen still has faith in his team's ability to not only bounce back, but make improvments to allow OU to break out of the good-team logjam in the SEC into something better.
"No one's getting down on themselves," Bowen said on Monday following practice. "We know that we can still do this thing, go to the playoffs, and have every ability to do whatever we want."
The Sooner safety is correct. Despite two losses, Oklahoma need only thank its monstrous schedule for increasing their chances for a playoff berth. Road games at Tennessee, Alabama and home dates with Missouri and Louisiana State provide more opportunities to right the wrongs of the Texas and Ole Miss losses.
Bowen knows where the improvments are needed.
"It wasn't a case where that team (Ole Miss) was so dominant, that they blew us out of the water," Bowen said. "It's those little things, the details. I think that's what keeping us together.
"Defensivley, we had multiple chances to win it. The offense scored enough points to give ourselves a chance to win it, but at the end of the day we gave up too many explosives," Bowen added.
For Oklahoma, surrendering explosives would be on the list of things to avoid this weekend. The Volunteers pose as much of a threat on offense as the Rebels did. The Sooner defense had its moments against Ole Miss, especially in the second half.
In order for Bowen's faith to count, OU will need to shore up the lack of attention of detail that doomed them last weekend. Tennessee poses a problem with their up-tempo offense and talented trio of wide receivers. Bowen even invoked the matchup against Tennessee in 2024 to reiterate the challenge coming up.
But if OU wants to dream about bigger and better things, it needs to start this Saturday.
"One game at a time," Bowen said. "We can't waver. We're a talented group and a top team in the country. We have to show that week in and week out and go win those games.