Despite Offensive Nightmare, Oklahoma’s Young Duo Found Chemistry Worth Investing In
In Oklahoma’s disappointing loss to Tennessee on Saturday, there were very few bright spots to comb through on the offense side of the ball.
Once again, the Sooners’ defense looked like an SEC unit that was more than ready for the big moment while the offense stumbled far behind in a 25-15 loss to the Vols. Four games into the season, that’s been a consistent theme for this team.
Three crushing turnovers, two inside Tennessee territory and one inside the Volunteers 5-yard line, pitted the Sooners in an insurmountable hole. It felt like the OU offense was gift-wrapped perfect field position multiple times but couldn't find a way to stop shooting itself in the foot. The defense played up to the standard, but once again, the offense struggled.
Oklahoma had to make a change to Michael Hawkins Jr. at quarterback, and while it wasn’t a magical fix, it provided a small glimpse of promise into the rest of the season. The true freshman led two 70-yard touchdown drives and showed command of the offense that fans haven’t seen all season. He found a way to overcome the shaky offensive line and move the ball downfield.
“I felt pretty comfortable," Hawkins said. "Just getting those drives going and then finally getting points on the board and just capitalizing on all of it. Felt pretty comfortable.”
Even more promising? He found a connection with one of Oklahoma’s young receivers that has been waiting to break out. This wasn’t a check-down, jet-sweep connection, either. It was a real, spread the ball out and throw it downfield connection.
“Me and Mike (Hawkins), we’ve been close ever since he got here in December," Jaquaize Pettaway said after practice on Monday." It has been an ongoing relationship and we just got really close together. That connection we had is like an every day at practice thing, we just talk about staying on the same page.”
Pettaway showed promise a season ago but was hampered by injuries to begin the season. Now fully healthy, he finally found a connection with one of his quarterbacks. In the second half against Tennessee, the sure-handed sophomore speedster hauled in three receptions for 79 yards. Oklahoma’s biggest play of the night, a 46-yard catch and run, belonged to Pettaway.
“A lot of that was just the middle of the field being wide open," Hawkins said, "so just taking advantage of that and just trying to move the ball down the field and get points.”
Moving forward, Pettaway's connection with Hawkins could be a major point of focus in this office.
“Man, I’m not going to lie, I got a lot of confidence from that,” Pettaway said. “Just going out there and balling out, doing my thing, just being me. Just catching the ball and making a play, that’s all what it comes down to. We have guys going down so that just means more people need to step up. Whatever role I get, whether it’s on special teams, any role on offense, I’m just going to step up to the plate — whatever I gotta do I’m going to do it.”
Hawkins and Pettaway both starred on the Texas high school gridiron, but their paths didn’t cross until Hawkins arrived in Norman. Throughout the spring and summer, the two electrifying players started to create a chemistry on the field. Before the injury bug hit, Oklahoma boasted one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the country, which often saw Pettaway running with the second unit.
That second united was operated by Hawkins, who identified Pettaway as one of his top targets. That could be a big reason Saturday’s second half was so smooth for the duo. It looked natural, and the connection came easily.
“Being on the field with him, it just feels like another day at practice,” Pettaway said. “I know he’s going to place the ball where it needs to be at and I just need to get my head around and catch the ball.”
Pettaway played in nine games as a true freshman and showed flashes in a veteran offense. His nine receptions against Arkansas State established a school record by a true freshman playing in his first career game. As a consensus 4-star recruit that also excelled in track and field, it's not a surprise to see Pettaway start to find his stride.
He's finally back in the mix full speed after recovering from an injury, and his return to the lineup comes at a perfect time for Oklahoma.
“I just feel like I’ve matured a lot,” Pettaway said in regards to his progression as a player. “The pace of college football, I’ve just gotten a lot better. The game has slowed down for me and I’m a lot more confident in myself."
The wide receiver room has taken a huge hit due to injuries, and with the impending quarterback change, developing chemistry on the fly will be critical. If Saturday was any indication, Hawkins and Pettaway could both make each others lives easier on the football field.
Pettaway's singular half of football catching passes from Hawkins already moves him to Oklahoma's third-leading receiver on the season. Hawkins' ability to improvise and throw on the run should compliment Pettaway's speed in the open field and ability to get open.
"I love Mike," head coach Brent Venables said after the game. "Mike is ... he's confident, he’s loose in the right ways. The moment’s not going to overwhelm him, even though, again, he's a young guy. Things happen fast. Mike gets pretty excited, you saw him.
"He's three or four steps ahead of the play a few times. That's going to happen too. Certainly got to slow things down and let things develop, there’s that piece of it, but he’s a great competitor, got a tremendous amount of talent, and he cares. There's a lot that you really have an appreciation for Mike about."
It's clear Venables and the rest of the staff seem excited about what Hawkins brings to the table. They should also be excited about the connection between their young freshman quarterback and his sophomore wide receiver. Pettaway and Hawkins can help the Sooners get back on track.
Just like last week's second half against Tennessee, Saturday's matchup against Auburn should be just like passing and catching in practice. The duo gives Oklahoma a reason to be excited about the passing game moving forward, and it's certainly chemistry worth investing in.