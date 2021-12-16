Dillon Gabriel's Transfer to UCLA Could be Good News for Oklahoma

Many speculated that Gabriel could follow his former offensive coordinator to Oklahoma if they were in need of a quarterback.

It could mean nothing, or it could mean a very big something.

Some interesting college football news has come across on Thursday afternoon with UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel electing to transfer to UCLA.

While this seemingly has nothing to do with Oklahoma, it could actually be some very good news for the Sooners.

As Brent Venables and Oklahoma anxiously await the official decision from rising star signal-caller Caleb Williams on whether or not he will remain in Norman moving forward, many speculated that Gabriel would make a lot of sense as a potential transfer option should Williams hit the portal himself.

Gabriel, a veteran quarterback who has had success with the Knights, was formerly coached by Jeff Lebby when he was the offensive coordinator in Orlando.

Lebby, of course, was just introduced as the new OC for the Sooners last week.

It seemed to make all the sense in the world for both parties to bring Gabriel to Norman if he was looking for somewhere new and Oklahoma was in need of a quarterback.

So, connecting the dots, this could mean that Gabriel has caught wind that Williams will be remaining with Oklahoma and thus elected to transfer elsewhere.

Caleb Williams BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Or, that Lebby and company believe Williams will be staying with the Sooners and thus didn't pursue Gabriel.

This is all speculation, but something that could help put Sooners fans’ mind at ease in the short term as they await Williams’ decision.

One way or another, Williams is expected to remain with the team until at least after the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oregon on Dec. 29.

It is still entirely possible Williams makes a declaration to remain with the Sooners before then, and if he does SI Sooners will provide the update when the information becomes available.