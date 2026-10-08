Does Oklahoma's Offense Have Any Surprises in Store for Texas?

NORMAN — The bye week can serve a few purposes.

For an offense like Oklahoma's, it can be a reset where tough decisions are made about what actually works.

The Sooners, 2-2 through the first month of the season, rank 131st in rushing yards per game, 80th in passing yards per game, 109th in scoring offense and 120th in total offense.

OU has also turned the ball over in catastrophic fashion, all things that needed to be fixed in one week before battling No. 1 Texas (4-0).

Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said the Sooners worked on the basics this week, especially with how important winning the rushing battle is in the Red River Rivalry.

"It’s about us, man. It’s about us. Putting our head down. Moving people off the ball," he said on Tuesday.

But the extra week also gave Arbuckle and the OU coaching staff the opportunity to devise some wrinkles for the Longhorns' talented defense.

Texas enters the week ranked 11th in scoring defense, 26th in rushing defense, 26th in passing defense and 22nd in total defense.

Arbuckle has tremendous respect for the unit he'll coach against on Saturday.

"Nothing should really be that big of a surprise," Arbuckle said. "They're great coaches over there. They'll do something that maybe we're not ready for or anticipating, but that's football, that's every single game."

With that in mind, the Sooners will work to spring something new on Texas.

Putting together a conventional game plan has been a struggle thus far.

Veteran receiver Isaiah Sategna and transfer tight end Rocky Beers have been consistent early this year, but that about ends the list. Quarterback John Mateer has been erratic, struggling to do basic things like connect on screen passes against Michigan and he essentially handed Georgia a blowout victory with a trio of terrible turnovers in Athens.

Mateer will have to play a lot better on Saturday and the Sooners will have to somehow manufacture a rushing attack, but the work put in by Oklahoma's coaches over the last two weeks could produce a moment that could give OU and its defense a lift in the Cotton Bowl.

"As far as a wrinkle for us going into this game, just keep your eyes open," Arbuckle said. "Who knows? Something might pop up, all right?"

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