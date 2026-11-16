How Oklahoma Dealt With the Schedule Change Ahead of Ole Miss Clash

NORMAN — Oklahoma certainly had a unique weekend.

The complications surrounding the FAA’s ground stop on Friday saw the Sooners’ contest with No. 19 Mississippi moved back a day.

Ole Miss was the only college football team in the FBS unable to make it to its destination on Friday, which suddenly meant OU had an extra day off on Saturday.

With the game moved back to Sunday, Brent Venables and the Oklahoma coaching staff were forced to make some adjustments on the fly.

“I thought our guys were ready to play these guys on Thursday,” Venables said. “And I had a great peace about where we were mentally. … We got together in the morning (on Saturday) and redid our schedule and brought them over here to the facility after breakfast. Had a roll-out kind of stretch session in the weight room and got guys loosened up and then we put on the rain cleats and went out into the stadium for about a 10-minute indie for each of the position coaches and went to the indoor and did some special teams work and a little bit of O-and-D walk-through, and then gave the guys about three hours off.

“Didn't want to hold them hostage all day and punish them. And so I know a lot of their families were in town so they did that.”

Venables said they booked a movie for the team, which Oklahoma usually does ahead of a night game, before gathering again for a final round of team meals and meetings.

Still, things felt a bit off on Friday night while everyone waited to see what the official determination would be about the game.

“A little weird,” OU quarterback John Mateer said. “… Saturday made a little change and got some time off. Got some time — more walkthroughs. We knew we could help ourselves out having another day of preparation.

“We were ready to play Saturday, obviously, like every week. But we knew that we’d just use it as an advantage. We didn’t have to travel. We just get another day to walk and go through different situations. But it was fun. The guys got to be around each other and we love being around each other.”

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For receiver Isaiah Sategna, who returned a punt 75 yards for OU’s second score of the day, the shift in plans didn’t matter much.

“We've been ready to play all week, so we had to adjust a little bit,” he said. “But whatever day they say that we were playin', we were ready. So everybody had the same mindset going again.”

Venables did shift things a bit for himself.

For the team movie, this week’s was Clayface, OU splits into two theaters — one for the offense and one for the defense.

Though he usually sits in on the defense’s showing, Venables opted to hang with the offense on Saturday.

“The offensive guys, they don’t talk as much,” he said. “Defensive guys in there, everybody’s got an opinion on something, so it’s sometimes hard to hear. And so I was able to actually watch it, you know, without being disrupted. So it was good, though. Highly recommended.”

Things turned out well — the Sooners won 24-17 — but it’s not a shift Venables hopes the program has to endure again.

“We wanted to rain some magic today. So worked out good for us. Really proud of the guys,” Venables said.

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