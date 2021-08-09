Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List Tabs Two Oklahoma Players

Wide receiver Marvin Mims and running back Kennedy Brooks are among the nominees for the award that goes to the best college football player with Texas ties.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award goes annually to the top college football player with ties to the state of Texas.

Oklahoma had plenty of candidates, but ultimately only two Sooners could be nominated.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims and running back Kennedy Brooks are on the initial watch list for this year’s Tyler Rose Award.

Mims, a sophomore from Frisco, TX, led the Sooners last season with 37 receptions for 610 yards and set a Big 12 Conference freshman record with nine TD catches. He also led the team in 2020 by averaging 12.5 yards per punt return.

Brooks, a fourth-year junior from Mansfield, TX, rushed for 1,056 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2018 and 1,011 yards in 2019 before opting out last season. He has 18 rushing TDs in his first two seasons and goes into 2020 averaging 7.5 yards per rush.

Earl Campbell, a punishing running back from Hooks, TX, was the 1977 Heisman Trophy winner at Texas and, along with 1998 winner Ricky Williams, is the namesake for Texas’ field at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium.