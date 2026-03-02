Oklahoma's First Trip to Gainesville Begins November March to Meaningful Post-Season

Sooners On SI will break down Oklahoma's 2026 schedule, opponent by opponent, for a series dubbed "Know Your Foe." You can look forward to an opponent breakdown each day. Catch up by checking out the preview for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Oklahoma Sooners have heard Rocky Top blasting at night in the east Tennessee hills. They've heard Dixieland Delight roared by 100,000 Crimson Tide fans. OU has even checked the Jordan-Hare box.

But they've never been to the Swamp.

2026 will be a first not just for the Sooner program, but for new Florida head coach Jon Sumrall—who took over the meandering Gators following a strong tenure at Tulane.

How will the Sooners fare against Florida? But first, some history.

Past Battles

Oklahoma Sooners tight end Jermaine Gresham scores a touchdown past Florida Gators cornerback Joe Haden and safety Major Wright during the fourth quarter of the 2009 BCS Championship Game at Dolphin Stadium. | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Both Oklahoma and Florida had missed opportunities to play one another over the decades. The Sooners had made a habit of playing UF's two chief rivals in the 1980s and 2000s, but it was 2009's BCS National Championship game where the Crimson and Cream did battle with the blue and orange.

Heisman winners Sam Bradford and Tim Tebow battled stout defensive efforts with the Gators earning the evening and the school's third national championship.

2020 saw both programs meet up once again for the Cotton Bowl. The Sooners beat the Gators so bad that then-head coach Dan Mullen lamented that "the 2020 Florida Gators played their last game (in the SEC Championship game)." Mullen was shown the door thereafter.

Brent Venables got the best of Sumrall when OU beat Tulane in 2024 thanks to a strong first half and R Mason Thomas' closing sacks.

Returning Starters

Florida Gators wide receiver Vernell Brown III attempts to make a catch over Florida State Seminoles defensive back Edwin Joseph during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

As is the case when programshire new head coaches, rosters change drastically overnight. The Florida Gators saw upwards of 30-plus players enter the transfer portal following Billy Napier's dismissal.

But Sumrall will have some young and talented players to deal with from last season's UF squad like pass catcher Vernell Brown III. A speedy slot receiver, Brown logged 40 catches for over 500 yards receiving while returning punts and kicks.

Running back Jadan Baugh was perhaps the most accomplished player Florida retained. Baugh rushed for 1170 yards—266 of those came in the final game of the season against Florida State—and eight scores (18 over two seasons). The junior back is thought to be one of the more capable backs in the conference.

On defense, linebacker Myles Graham looks to be a leader under a new staff. Graham started all 13 games last year, registering a team-high 76 tackles including seven for loss, with two sacks, eight QB hurries and four pass breakups. As he enters his junior season, Graham may very well be the next highly-thought of Gator linebacker.

Graham is led by edge rusher Jayden Woods who withdrew from the portal last month. His 3.5 sacks led the defensive line for UF last year.

New Faces

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. turns up field after a catch as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

29 new players came to aid Sumrall in his first season in Gainesville.

Eric Singleton Jr. brings his speed and shiftiness from Auburn where he over 500 yards receiving and three touchdowns despite poor quarterback play. Singleton has over 2000 reception yards and 12 touchdowns to his name dating back to his days at Georgia Tech.

Speaking of the Yellow Jackets, quarterback Aaron Philo heads to Gainesville as the early pick for QB1 heading into spring ball. Philo saw limited action during his two years with Georgia Tech behind starter Haynes King. He only managed three games last year, earning a redshirt.

Fellow ACC pass catcher Michah Mays Jr. comes from Wake Forest also seeking a big role among the Gator receiving corp.

Key Departures

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway leaves the field after beating Florida State 40-21 during an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite his up and down play, there's no doubt that DJ Lagway's talent leaving the program is a massive hurdle for Sumrall and company to overcome in year one. Lagway went to Baylor after an up-and-down career in Gainesville.

Pass catcher Eugene Wilson III leaves Florida after over 1000 receiving yards in his career—choosing to follow Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge.

Defensive lineman Michai Boireau had two sacks and 20 combined tackles before leaving to play for Ole Miss in 2026.

Running back Ja'Kobi Jackson had an explosive 2024 season before an injury limited his play early last year. He had seven touchdowns two seasons ago, but will now be playing for Ohio State.

Schedule Placement

Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall shakes hands with Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables after the game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Oklahoma will travel to Florida, host back-to-back contests against Ole Miss and Texas A&M, before the regular season finale on the road against Missouri.

If the Sooners took care of business and entered November with two losses or less, Florida would be the first opponent to stand between Oklahoma and a march towards the SEC Championship game, a College Football Playoff berth or both.

More than two losses, and OU is fighting to hold on to 2025's momentum before more losses all but extinguish it.

Not only does Florida have their annual date with Georgia the week prior to hosting the Sooners, their season is a tiltawhirl between road games at Auburn, Missouri and Texas. The Gators could be just as bruised as the Sooners during the first week of November.