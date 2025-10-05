Early Returns Positive on Oklahoma WR Keontez Lewis After Scary Injury
NORMAN — Isaiah Sategna wasn’t about to leave Keontez Lewis’ side.
On just Oklahoma’s second offensive play of Saturday’s eventual 44-0 win over Kent State, Lewis suffered a scary injury.
Running along the back of the end zone, Lewis couldn’t quite get to Michael Hawkins Jr.’s overthrown pass and banged into the brick wall behind the north end zone at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
“Kind of like probably being in a car wreck I would guess,” Sooners coach Brent Venables said of the apparent back injury.
Lewis remained down, mostly motionless, for more than 10 minutes as he was attended to before being loaded onto a backboard, strapped down and taken off via cart to be evaluated.
OU’s starting wide receiver was evaluated at the stadium, with a team official saying the initial evaluation “proved promising.”
Read More Oklahoma vs. Kent State
- D-Line Headlines Oklahoma's Position-by-Position Report Card in Red River Tuneup
- Three Quick Takeaways From No. 5 Oklahoma's Win Over Kent State
- Oklahoma-Kent State Stock Report: Who's Up, Who's Down Heading into Red River Rivalry?
Lewis was then sent off site for additional testing as a precaution, but OU radio sideline reporter Chris Plank reported that Lewis was walking around in the locker room before leaving the stadium.
“Initial evaluation was good, promising, and the latest scans were good,” Venables said. “But man, what a scary thing for him. So hopefully he’ll be OK long-term here.”
Lewis came into the game with 17 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns.
Two plays after Lewis’ injury, Sategna caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Hawkins.
“That’s my brother,” Sategna said of Lewis. “I came with him in January and just seeing that, it really hurt. But I’m glad I got to bounce back and get an opportunity to go make a touchdown for him.”
Venables ran to the end zone to be with Lewis after the injury.
“He was alert, he was in some pain in his back,” Venables said. “... You’re dang right, I was very concerned.”
But Venables’ concern quickly lessened when he heard Lewis responding to questions and saying that both his head and legs were fine.
The wall around Owen Field is notoriously tight, but the wall is padded only near the corner ramps.
Venables said that would be re-evaluated.
“We’re evaluating all options when it comes to the safety of our players, to making things safer, without question,” Venables said.
It was the second injury Lewis has suffered this season.
He was knocked out of the Sooners’ Sept. 13 win at Temple after taking a hard hit over the middle.
Lewis returned to start the next week vs. Auburn.
“Very scary,” Sooners center Jake Maikkula said of Lewis’ injury. “Great guy. His locker’s right next to mine, always making me laugh, so a really good dude. I’m praying he’s OK.”